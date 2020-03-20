The accolades are rolling in for Michigan State senior guard Cassius Winston, who earned second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press on Friday.

Winston, who averaged 18.6 points and 5.9 assists a game while shooting 43.2 percent from 3-point range, was also named first-team All-Big Ten when the regular season ended. It’s the second straight season Winston has earned All-America honors from the Associated Press after making the first team as a junior when he scored 18.8 points a game and handed out 7.5 assists.

Cassius Winston says farewell to the Breslin Center. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Winston is the first Spartan to earn All-America honors in consecutive seasons since Mateen Cleaves did so in three straight from 1998-2000. He was a second-teamer from the AP in 1998 and 2000 while earning first-team honors in 1999.

When Michigan State’s season ended following a third straight Big Ten championship, Winston capped his career with 1,969 points, 890 assists three conference championships and a trip to the Final Four.

AP All-America teams

FIRST TEAM

►Obi Toppin, Dayton, 6-9, 220, redshirt sophomore, Brooklyn, New York, 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1.0 steals, 63.3% fg, 39.0% 3-pt fg, 70.2% ft (65 of 65 first-team votes, 325 points).

►Luka Garza, Iowa, 6-11, 260, junior, Washington, D.C., 23.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.2 assists, 54.2% fg, 35.8% 3-pt fg (63, 321).

►Markus Howard, Marquette, 5-11, 180, senior, Chandler, Arizona, 27.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 41.2% 3-pt fg, 84.7% ft (43, 279).

►Myles Powell, Seton Hall, 6-2, 195, senior, Trenton, New Jersey, 21.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals, 79.5% ft (37, 261).

►Payton Pritchard, Oregon, 6-2, 190, senior, West Linn, Oregon, 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 46.8% fg, 41.5% 3-pt fg, 82.1% ft (37, 259).

SECOND TEAM

►Devon Dotson, Kansas, 6-2, 185, sophomore, Charlotte, North Carolina, 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.1 steals, 46.8% fg, 83.0% ft (30, 237).

►Udoka Azubuike, Kansas, 7-0, 270, senior, Delta, Nigeria, 13.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 74.8% fg (22, 235).

►Malachi Flynn, San Diego State, 6-1, 185, junior, Tacoma, Washington, 17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.8 steals, 44.1% fg, 37.3% 3-pt fg, 85.7% ft (12, 191).

►Cassius Winston, Michigan State, 6-1, 185, senior, Detroit, 18.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals, 44.8% fg, 43.2% 3-pt fg, 85.2% ft (9, 185).

►Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 6-10, 270, freshman, Southwest Ranches, Florida, 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.0 assists, 57.7% fg (3, 132).

THIRD TEAM

►Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga, 6-11, 235, sophomore, Belgrade, Serbia, 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 56.2% fg (1, 78).

►Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 6-7, 225, junior, Buffalo, New York, 18.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 44% fg, 40.2% 3-pt fg, 81.3% ft (0, 69).

►Jared Butler, Baylor, 6-3, 190, sophomore, Reserve, Louisiana, 16.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals, 38.1% 3-pt fg, 77.5% ft (0, 63).

►Tre Jones, Duke, 6-3, 185, sophomore, Apple Valley, Minnesota, 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.8 steals, 36.1% 3-pt fg, 77.1% ft (3, 62).

►Jalen Smith, Maryland, 6-10, 225, sophomore, Baltimore, 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 53.8% fg, 36.8% 3-pt fg, 75.0% ft (0, 59).

HONORABLE MENTION

Daniel Oturu, Minnesota (28 points); Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky (17); Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton (15); Saddiq Bey, Villanova (13); Mason Jones, Arkansas (11).

