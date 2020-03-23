The honors continue to roll in for Cassius Winston.

Michigan State’s senior guard was named a second-team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association on Monday, the third such honor he’s received in the past week.

Michigan State senior guard Cassius Winston was named a second-team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association on Monday, the third such honor he’s received in the past week. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Winston previously was named to the second-team from the Associated Press and the Sporting News. A similar designation from the National Association of Basketball Coaches would mean Winston would be a consensus second-team All-American for the second straight season. As a junior, Winston earned first-team honors from the Associated Press and the Sporting News while making the second team from the NABC and the USBWA.

A first-team All-Big Ten selection for the second straight season, Winston ranked third in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.6 points per game, which also was a team best. He handed out 5.9 assists per game and led the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage at 43.2%. Winston was one of only seven Division I players averaging at least 18 points, 5.5 assists and two rebounds per game.

Winston finished with 1,969 points, the sixth-most in Michigan State history, and his 890 assists are the most in program and Big Ten history. He is one of only four players in Division I history to score at least 1,900 points and hand out at least 850 assists.

He is the sixth player in Michigan State history to earn All-American honors in multiple seasons, joining Johnny Green (1958, 1959), Earvin “Magic” Johnson (1978, 1979), Steve Smith (1990, 1991), Shawn Respert (1994, 1995) and Mateen Cleaves, (1998, 1999, 2000).

The USBWA first team announced on Monday included center Udoka Azubuike of Kansas, center Luka Garza of Iowa, guard Markus Howard from Marquette, guard Myles Powell of Seton Hall and forward Obi Tobbin from Dayton.

Joining Winston on the second team were center Vernon Carey Jr. from Duke, guard Devon Dotson from Kansas, guard Malachi Flynn of San Diego State and guard Payton Pritchard from Oregon.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau