East Lansing — Xavier Tillman has decided to see where he stands in the eyes of the NBA.

In a move many expected after the Michigan State junior center had a breakout 2019-20 season, Tillman announced on Tuesday that he will enter the NBA draft but will retain his college eligibility throughout the process. That decision allows Tillman the option of returning to Michigan State for his senior season.

“With the support of my family and coaches I have decided to test the waters and will enter my name in the 2020 NBA Draft,” Tillman said in a post on Twitter. “It is important for me to gather as much information as possible before making this decision. Throughout the process I will be keeping my college eligibility.”

In his first full season as a starter, Tillman made the most of the opportunity. He averaged 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds a game while blocking 2.1 shots a game. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in a conference loaded with elite big men, including first-team All-American Luka Garza of Iowa. Tillman recorded 14 double-doubles and with 65 blocks, became Michigan State’s all-time leader with 153, surpassing the 146 of Matt Costello.

Tillman also earned second-team All-Big Ten honors while also excelling off the court, being named a second-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Changes in recent years to the rules regarding early entry to the NBA Draft allow Tillman to hire an agent from an approved list, take part in team and individual workouts and attend the NBA Draft Combine while still leaving open the option of returning to Michigan State.

Tillman would have to make that decision by the NCAA deadline of 10 days after the conclusion of the Combine, which is scheduled for May 21-24. That would mean a decision would have to be made by June 3. However, with the NBA’s season currently suspended, it’s unclear how that will affect the dates of the Combine and the Draft, which is slated to be held on June 25.

If Tillman remained in the Draft and was not selected, he would still have the option of returning to Michigan State. That seems like the most unlikely of any scenario considering Tillman appears on most mock draft boards anywhere from late in the first round to toward the end of the second round. In the latest mock draft from The Sporting News, Tillman was projected to go 28th overall to Toronto.

