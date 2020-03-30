A criminal investigation into a sexual assault complaint against a Michigan State basketball player will be reviewed by the state Attorney General’s office.

According to Michigan State University Police Captain Doug Monette, the investigation involving the basketball player was sent to the Attorney General’s office on Friday.

Late Monday afternoon, Kelly Rossman-McKinney, a spokesperson for Attorney General Dana Nessel, said an assistant attorney general has started to gather information and review the file but no recommendations have been made. She added that it would likely be several weeks before a decision is made.

The case was investigated by the MSU Police and sent to Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon’s office in February. No charges were brought in the case at that time.

In a statement from Siemon’s office provided to The News on Monday, Siemon said the case did not meet the burden of proof needed to try it in front of a jury.

“We believe that every complaint of sexual assault should be investigated, and that every investigation should be reviewed by a prosecutor,” the statement read. “In this case, the reported offense was thoroughly investigated by the MSU Police Department and submitted to our office. It was reviewed by a team of prosecutors, each of whom have specialized training and experience in sexual assault prosecution.

“It was the consensus of our prosecution team that the case could not be proven in court as required under law. As the County Prosecutor, ultimately I am the official who reports directly to the people of Ingham County. I have determined that the case does not meet the burden of proof that we must present to a jury.”

