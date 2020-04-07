The first verbal commitment of the Mel Tucker era is in.

Oak Park running back Davion Primm was offered by Michigan State on Monday night and quickly turned around and gave the Spartans his verbal, announcing the decision on Tuesday.

Oak Park running back Davion Primm verbally committed to Michigan State. (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

In Primm, the Spartans get a 6-foot, 205-pound back who has spent two seasons on the Oak Park varsity. He held an offer from Tucker and running backs coach William Peagler from when they were at Colorado. Iowa State and others had also offered.

“I chose Michigan State because it been a dream school to me ever since I was a little kid, so when the opportunity came, I committed,” Primm said.

As a junior, Primm carried the ball 95 times for 1,123 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“They're getting a hard-working kid, humble, a kid that definitely knows the value of hard work,” Oak Park running backs coach San Collier said. “He catches the ball well. He is explosive with the ball in his hands. He's fast, definitely has the speed, and what I love about Davion is his leadership and the fact that he's always a team guy.”

Tucker and his staff have attacked recruiting hard. They have extended offers around the country, but have not forgotten about homegrown talent as they have offered and recruited many of the state’s top talents.

Primm was a Detroit News All-North selection in the fall.

Pair of sophomore teammates offered

Dearborn Fordson teammates Ka’Marii Landers and Antonio Gates Jr., both sophomores, were each offered scholarships by Michigan State recently.

Landers, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive and defensive lineman, was offered on Tuesday, while Gates Jr., a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver, was offered on Saturday.

For Landers, this was his first scholarship offer. Gates Jr. holds offers from Kentucky, Nebraska and more.

