East Lansing — Michigan State didn’t have to go far to land its second commitment for the 2021 recruiting class.

Offensive lineman Ethan Boyd of East Lansing announced on Thursday that he had verbally committed to play for coach Mel Tucker’s team, two days after Oak Park running back Davion Primm became the first member of the class.

Ethan Boyd, an offensive lineman from East Lansing, verbally committed to Michigan State on Thursday. (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

At 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, Boyd is a three-star prospect, according to the composite rankings at 247Sports. He’s also listed as the No. 75 offensive tackle in the nation and the 22nd-ranked player in the state of Michigan. Boyd chose Michigan State from an offer list that included the likes of Minnesota, Indiana, Vanderbilt and Iowa State, as well as a handful of schools from the Mid-American Conference.

Boyd was able to visit Michigan State in March before things were shut down and earned a scholarship offer recently from offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic.

"I spent most of my time with Coach Kapilovic and his graduate assistant Jack Harris," Boyd told Detroit News contributor Allen Trieu last month of his visit. "I also met with Coach Tucker. The new coaches seem very down to earth and genuine.”

According to East Lansing coach Bill Feraco, Boyd only began playing football seriously as a freshmen and has made significant strides.

“We saw dramatic changes and also in the way he always wanted to work,” Feraco told The News last month. “He spent a lot of time in the weight room and got more confident. He was already a big kid and in that time, grew a couple and a half inches and we saw marked improvement last fall. There is no reason not to think that will continue because of his work ethic. He’s going to have a pretty good senior season, and people looking at him on the next level all see that and realize he’s not anywhere near what he’s going to be.”

