East Lansing — While Michigan State will have a hole to fill at point guard next season, the Spartans will also need to do some work replenishing the scout team.

On Friday, walk-on Braden Burke entered the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed.

Michigan State's forward Braden Burke dunks the ball during practice. (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

The 7-foot native of Stevensville was not a part of Michigan State’s playing rotation but served as the primary opponent in practice for the Spartans’ other big men.

After earning second-team Class B All-State honors at Lakeshore High, Burke appeared in 32 games as a freshman at Robert Morris in the 2016-17 season. He averaged 4.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 15.2 minutes a game but opted to transfer to Michigan State, sitting out the 2017-18 season.

Over the last two years, Burke appeared in 18 games, scoring seven points and grabbing three rebounds.

Oakland on tap earlier

Michigan State’s annual game with Oakland University will be played earlier than usual next season. The teams typically play in December but in 2020-21, the game will be played in the first week of the season, with the target being either Nov. 14 or 15, according to assistant athletic director Kevin Pauga.

Pauga posted on Twitter that the game, to be played at the Breslin Center, will move to the early part of the schedule because of final exams and the Big Ten continuing to schedule December games.

Michigan State’s game against Duke in the Champions Classic on Nov. 10 in Chicago will likely open the season.

