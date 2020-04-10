CLOSE Mel Tucker buys dinner for night shift nurses and doctors at Sparrow Hospital. The Detroit News

Mel Tucker has a big job ahead of him. Taking over for Mark Dantonio, Tucker is tasked with getting Michigan State football back to the top of the Big Ten and contending for championships.

However, he understands that job is minor compared to what many in the community are facing these days as health care workers and first responders are on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

Mel Tucker (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

So, the first-year Spartans coach took a break from work in his home office Thursday to send out a message and give back to the workers at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing by supplying dinner for the night shift.

“I just wanted to send a little thank you dinner out tonight to all the night shift nurses and doctors at Sparrow from Arcadia Smokehouse,” Tucker said in a recorded message. “I deeply appreciate all that you’re doing to help our community. Thank you again, so much, be safe, and Go Green.”

Tucker was hired on Feb. 12 to replace Dantonio after spending one season as the head coach at Colorado. Tucker began his coaching career in 1997 as a graduate assistant at Michigan State

“My dream was to come back here and be the head coach,” Tucker said when he was hired. “That was my dream. This is certainly a dream come true for me. … and I don't take it lightly. I cherish this opportunity.”