It’s been a busy week for Michigan State coach Mel Tucker and his staff.

On Saturday, the Spartans secured their third commit for the 2021 class as safety Gabe Nealy of Gulliver Prep in Miami announced he was coming to Michigan State.

Miami Gulliver Prep's Gabe Nealy ranks as the No. 67 safety in the country, according to the composite rankings at 247sports.com. (Photo: 247Sports)

“I am 120% committed to Michigan State University,” Nealy said in a post on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Nealy, who was recently offered a scholarship and was scheduled to take a “virtual visit” on Saturday, joins Oak Park running back Davion Primm and East Lansing offensive lineman Ethan Boyd, who became the first two commits for Tucker earlier in the week.

A three-star prospect, Nealy ranks as the No. 67 safety in the country, according to the composite rankings at 247sports.com. He is also ranked No. 133 overall in the state of Florida.

At 6-foot-4 and 175 pounds, Nealy chose Michigan State over offers from the likes of Miami, Nebraska, Cincinnati and Louisville.

