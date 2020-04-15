Mel Tucker hasn’t gone far to add the early pieces to his first recruiting class at Michigan State.

On Wednesday, Detroit Loyola defensive tackle Derrick Harmon become the fourth commit overall to the 2020 class and the third from the state of Michigan when he announced on Twitter he’d be heading to Michigan State. Harmon, 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, selected the Spartans from a final four that included Ole Miss, Purdue and Memphis.

MSU recruit Derrick Harmon. (Photo: 247Sports)

The Spartans have landed all four commitments in a little more than a week. Things began when Oak Park running back Davion Primm announced on April 7 his pledge to Michigan State. He was followed by East Lansing offensive lineman Ethan Boyd and defensive back Gabe Nealy from Miami over the weekend.

Harmon, a three-star prospect, is ranked the No. 59 defensive tackle in the country, according to the composite rankings at 247sports.com. He’s ranked the 31st player in the state and No. 1,077 in the nation.

Blessed to be in the position i’m in



C O M M I T T E D pic.twitter.com/fnVET5gXQK — Derrick Harmon (@DerrickHarmon20) April 15, 2020

