Former Michigan State center Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams is the first active NFL player to test positive for COVID-19, according to Fox Sports reporter Jay Glazer.

Glazer said that Allen tested positive three weeks ago and again early last week.

"Lost all smell and taste to where he couldn’t even smell an ammonia smelling-salt," Glazer tweeted. "Has no taste. Then the flu began. Says he’s now finally symptom-free and thankfully expecting the “all clear” this week!

"Rams had to close their facility weeks ago to injured players (facilities are only open for medical) but are able to re-open next week."

Allen, a fourth-round pick of the Rams in 2018, played in 22 games in two seasons, including nine starts.

No active NFL players had previously said they tested positive for the coronavirus.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and one unidentified member of the Los Angeles Chargers' organization have tested positive.