Report: Ex-Spartan Brian Allen first active NFL player to test positive for COVID-19
The Detroit News
Published 12:03 a.m. ET April 16, 2020 | Updated 12:26 a.m. ET April 16, 2020
Former Michigan State center Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams is the first active NFL player to test positive for COVID-19, according to Fox Sports reporter Jay Glazer.
Glazer said that Allen tested positive three weeks ago and again early last week.
"Lost all smell and taste to where he couldn’t even smell an ammonia smelling-salt," Glazer tweeted. "Has no taste. Then the flu began. Says he’s now finally symptom-free and thankfully expecting the “all clear” this week!
"Rams had to close their facility weeks ago to injured players (facilities are only open for medical) but are able to re-open next week."
