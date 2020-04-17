Michigan State now has five verbal commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, four of them in the state as Warren Mott defensive end Tyson Watson announced his decision to be a Spartan on Friday.

Watson gives the Spartans a big body at 6-foot-6, 270 pounds. There is a possibility he will keep growing and play inside in college. He played varsity for the Marauders as a sophomore and junior. Watson chose Michigan State over offers from Minnesota, Kentucky, Iowa, Iowa State, Purdue, Tennessee and more.

Warren Mott defensive end Tyson Watson is Michigan State's fifth verbal commitment, and fourth from the state of Michigan. (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

“I can tell they really want me there and I really want to be there so I’m happy I picked them,” he said.

He cited a long-standing relationship with defensive line coach Ron Burton as the primary reason he chose the Spartans. MSU had not offered a scholarship until March, but Burton had been in contact before that and Watson visited last September for a home game against Western Michigan.

“I went to the game and really liked the atmosphere there, and it’s like a new energy around there (now),” Watson said. “You can feel it.”

Watson played his junior season at 240 pounds and is 270 pounds now. He believes he could grow to 280 pounds in college and not lose his speed. That type of progression is part of the upside schools saw in him.

"I tell you what, he can be dominant on the defensive side of the ball," Mott head coach Tom Milanov said. "At times, we'll look to see him play more offense this year. He probably won't come off the field much. He is extremely valuable, and I think he will have a bright college career. He is a hard-working kid with a great attitude. I think he is just scratching the surface of what he can be but he can be a big-time kid some day."

Tucker and his staff now have five verbal commitments after beginning April with none.

Four of those are from inside the state, but Watson said location did not factor into his recruitment.

“My dad really was the one that said wherever you decide to go, we will support you,” Watson said. “Even if I had picked anywhere else, somewhere far away, they would still come to my games. (Michigan State) being close to home, that’s a good thing, but that wasn’t a big part of why I picked Michigan State.”

Watson is ranked the No. 16 junior prospect in the state of Michigan by the 247Sports Composite.

New in-state offers

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley junior cornerback Quillen Howze was offered by Michigan State. Howze (6-1, 180 pounds) has additional offers from Minnesota, Kentucky and more.

An all-county selection as a junior, Howze had 22 tackles, one interception and 10 pass breakups. He also caught 29 passes and two touchdowns on offense.

The Spartans also offered Roseville sophomore Tyrell Henry, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound wide receiver. Henry has offers from Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska and others now.

More information

Tyson Watson profile

Quillen Howze profile

Tyrell Henry profile

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.