Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Antoine Booth, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic, CB, 6-0, 185 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Ethan Boyd, East Lansing, OT, 6-7, 285 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Derrick Harmon, Detroit Loyola, DT, 6-3, 320 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Gabe Nealy, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep, safety, 6-4, 175 pounds, three stars. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Davion Primm, Oak Park, RB, 6-0, 201 pounds, three stars. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Tyson Watson, Warren Mott, DE, 6-6, 270 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
    Michigan State’s recruiting momentum continued on Monday as the Spartans received a verbal commitment from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic cornerback Antoine Booth.

    Booth (6-0, 180 pounds) is commitment No. 6 for head coach Mel Tucker and his staff. He is also the second defensive back in the group. That Tucker himself played the position was part of Booth's decision to be a Spartan.

    "I've heard a lot of good things about him," Booth said. "Plus, he's a defensive back guy, so that's always a plus to hear that."

    Defensive line coach Ron Burton had been to the school several times during the allotted evaluation periods. On his January stop, he offered Booth a scholarship. That scholarship was later re-affirmed by Tucker after he took over as head coach.

    The Spartans have had success in the past at talent-rich DeMatha. They signed linebacker Darien Harris from there in the 2012 class. Harris is now back in East Lansing as the director of player engagement for the Spartans.

    Another former DeMatha standout, Josh Wilson, who played eight years in the NFL, is Booth’s position coach now.

    “Kid is aggressive,” Wilson said. “Plays with an attitude. Is 6-foot with long arms and great quickness. Dad played at James Madison University and had a stint in the NFL. His ball skills are outrageous as well. Has really developed into a lockdown corner as the season went on.”

    That included big tests against top receivers like five-star Maryland signee Rakim Jarrett.

    “He is fast, has long arms, and his quickness is hard to come by at cornerback,” Wilson said. “He is a rare breed with the film to prove it.”

    Booth chose Michigan State over offers from Maryland, Rutgers, Virginia and more. He is a considered a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite, ranked No. 78 at his position nationally, and No. 26 overall in Maryland.

    Spartans continue to make 2022 offers

    Two of the top linemen in the Midwest’s 2022 class have been offered by Michigan State.

    Joey Tanona of Zionsville (Ind.) and Grant Bingham of Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central, both earned offers from the Spartans.

    Tanona (6-5, 250 pounds) is already rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and is ranked the No. 2 recruit in Indiana in his class. Michigan State joins Iowa, Indiana, Kansas State, Arizona State and more on his list.

    Bingham (6-6, 302 pounds) ranks as the No. 7 prospect in Kentucky in his class. The Spartans were his first Big Ten offer, but Nebraska since has offered. Vanderbilt and Cincinnati also have offered.

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

