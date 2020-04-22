While Michigan State is still working on landing one more guard for the 2020 class, the Spartans have gotten some good news for the following season.

On Wednesday, guard Pierre Brooks II of Detroit Frederick Douglass Academy announced he was headed to Michigan State, becoming the first member of coach Tom Izzo’s 2021 recruiting class.

Buy Photo Pierre Brooks II (1) is a shooting guard from Detroit Frederick Douglass Academy. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

From the steps of one of the most iconic gym’s in basketball — St. Cecilia’s in Detroit —Brooks emphatically announced his choice.

“Spartan Dawgs, baby!” he yelled, joined by his family, all decked out in green and white.

Brooks posted a roughly two-minute video on his social media accounts, first asking everyone to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic before ultimately revealing his college choice.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 23.2 points, seven rebounds and 4.7 assists as a junior for Douglass, leading his team to a 17-5 record and a PSL championship game appearance.

“He had a much-improved stroke and overall game, elevating his game to a whole new level,” coach Pierre Brooks, also his father, told The News after the season ended prematurely. “Pierre began to lead by example in practice this year. This made my job so much easier as the other guys naturally followed suit. Most games he could have had 30-plus points, but his insistence on getting others involved provided much-needed chemistry.”

Brooks is a four-star prospect who chose Michigan State over Michigan and Xavier, his other finalists. According to the composite rankings at 247Sports, Brooks is rated the No. 2 prospect in the state of Michigan and the 96th overall while checking in as the No. 21 shooting guard.

After taking more than one visit to Michigan State this past season, Brooks reportedly had a virtual visit this week.

“Now was the right time because we have had time to sit down as a family and discuss my recruitment,” Brooks told Rivals.com. “Once we discussed the different programs, how they fit my style of play, and the relationship built with the coaching staffs, my list began to narrow down.

“What stood out about (Michigan State) was the relationship I’ve established with the coach, coaching staff and their (ability) to develop players and get them to the next level, which is my ultimate goal.”

I appreciate y’all 🖤 pic.twitter.com/g1pkLGmIui — Pierre Brooks II (@nba_pbj) April 22, 2020

While Brooks is the first player to commit to the 2021 class, Izzo and his staff are pushing hard for a handful of top recruits, including those in the state of Michigan. Grand Rapids Christian guard Kobe Bufkin and Farmington guard Jaden Akins, both four-stars, have scholarship offers and are near the top of the Spartans’ wish list.

They’re also after a pair of five-stars — guard Max Christie from Illinois and forward Charles Bediako from Ontario. Both are drawing interest from the top programs in the country and each already has visited Michigan State. Bediako was on campus in late August and Christie was at the Breslin Center for Michigan State’s final game against Ohio State, which turned out to be the final game of the season and clinched a third straight Big Ten title.

It’s the only official visit Christie has made and some believe with recruiting visits shut down for the foreseeable future, it could bode well for the Spartans.

While Izzo is working on the 2021 class, he and his staff are also continuing to make a push for 2020 guard Karim Mane. The five-star combo guard from Montreal had a virtual visit last week with the Spartans; however, there is no timetable on when he might make a decision.

