Josiah Scott opted to forgo his final season at Michigan State, and on Saturday that decision proved to be a wise one as the former Spartans cornerback was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Scott went No. 137 overall, the 31st pick in the fourth round, becoming the first Michigan State player taken. His selection extends Michigan State’s streak to 80 straight seasons it has had a player taken in the NFL Draft, the third longest in the nation.

Josiah Scott (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

"This is a player I thought a lot of teams were targeting today," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "He’s got outstanding instincts and awareness. He’s got plenty of makeup speed, that’s represented in the 4.42 (he ran in the 40-yard dash at the Combine). He’s very fluid. He’s athletic. The only thing that gave him trouble is he loses some 50/50 balls down the field to bigger wide receivers.

"I project him to go inside at nickel and most teams see him the same way. He's gonna be better served to go inside and he has the quickness and toughness to match up in there."

A freshman All-American in 2017, Scott started all 30 games of his Spartan career and was a two-time All-Big Ten selection, earning second-team honors as a junior in 2019 and third team by the media in 2017.

Last season, Scott had a career-high 55 tackles and tied for fourth in the Big Ten during the regular season with 11 passes defended, including eight pass breakups and three interceptions.

Scott finished his Michigan State career with 98 tackles, 25 pass breakups and seven interceptions in 30 games. He overcame a knee injury that forced him to miss eight games as a sophomore in 2018.

