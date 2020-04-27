Michigan State 2021 football commitments
Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Antoine Booth, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic, CB, 6-0, 185 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Ethan Boyd, East Lansing, OT, 6-7, 285 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Hampton Fay, Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal, QB, 6-5, 210 pounds, three stars. Brian Perroni, 247Sports
Derrick Harmon, Detroit Loyola, DT, 6-3, 320 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Gabe Nealy, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep, safety, 6-4, 175 pounds, three stars. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Davion Primm, Oak Park, RB, 6-0, 201 pounds, three stars. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Tyson Watson, Warren Mott, DE, 6-6, 270 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
    Kevin Wigenton, a three-star guard from The Hun School in Princeton, N.J., committed to Michigan State’s 2021 football recruiting class on Monday.

    “I love Coach (Mel) Tucker,” the 6-foot-5, 290-pounder told Brian Dohn of 247Sports. “I love his vision that he has for Michigan State. I want to come help lead and be a part of bringing Big Ten championships back to Michigan State.”

    Wigenton is rated the No. 24 player in New Jersey and the No. 41 guard nationally for the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite.

    His other finalists were Tennessee, Maryland and Pittsburgh.

    Wigenton’s pledge brings MSU’s commitment total to eight for 2021.