Kevin Wigenton, a three-star guard from The Hun School in Princeton, N.J., committed to Michigan State’s 2021 football recruiting class on Monday.

Kevin Wigenton (Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports)

“I love Coach (Mel) Tucker,” the 6-foot-5, 290-pounder told Brian Dohn of 247Sports. “I love his vision that he has for Michigan State. I want to come help lead and be a part of bringing Big Ten championships back to Michigan State.”

Wigenton is rated the No. 24 player in New Jersey and the No. 41 guard nationally for the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite.

His other finalists were Tennessee, Maryland and Pittsburgh.

Wigenton’s pledge brings MSU’s commitment total to eight for 2021.