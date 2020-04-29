Michigan State 2021 football commitments
Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Antoine Booth, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic, CB, 6-0, 185 pounds, three stars.
Ethan Boyd, East Lansing, OT, 6-7, 285 pounds, three stars.
Hampton Fay, Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal, QB, 6-5, 210 pounds, three stars.
Derrick Harmon, Detroit Loyola, DT, 6-3, 320 pounds, three stars.
Gabe Nealy, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep, safety, 6-4, 175 pounds, three stars.
Davion Primm, Oak Park, RB, 6-0, 201 pounds, three stars.
Tyson Watson, Warren Mott, DE, 6-6, 270 pounds, three stars.
Kevin Wigenton, The Hun School, Princeton, N.J., G, 6-5, 290 pounds, three stars.
    Kameron Allen, a three-star tight end from North Forney High in Forney, Texas, committed to Michigan State 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday.

    Allen (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) was also offered by Arizona, Boise State and San Diego State, among others.

    Allen is ranked the No. 51 tight end nationally for 2021 by the 247Sports Composite.

    Allen's commitment brings MSU's total to nine for 2021. He is the first tight end in the class.