Kameron Allen, a three-star tight end from North Forney High in Forney, Texas, committed to Michigan State 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Kameron Allen (Photo: Damon Sayles, 247Sports)

Allen (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) was also offered by Arizona, Boise State and San Diego State, among others.

Allen is ranked the No. 51 tight end nationally for 2021 by the 247Sports Composite.

Allen's commitment brings MSU's total to nine for 2021. He is the first tight end in the class.