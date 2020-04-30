A former member of the Michigan State track team is one of seven women suing the NCAA for failing to protect them from sexual assaults, according to a report.

ESPN says three of the women are former college athletes, including Michigan State’s Emma Roedel, who says she was raped by a member of the MSU men’s track team in 2017.

The NCAA is based in Indianapolis. (Photo: Darron Cummings, AP)

"To be a part of a group really symbolizes it's not just one person going against the NCAA," Roedel told ESPN. "By standing in a group, we're saying, 'Hey, this isn't just one of us. It is all of us. And if this is happening to all of us, you need to do something and take action.'"

In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, the women accuse the NCAA of negligence, fraud and breach of contract, according to the report.

ESPN says Bailey Kowalski is also one of the plaintiffs. Kowalski, who says she was sexually assaulted by three members of Michigan State’s basketball team in 2015, also has a Title IX lawsuit pending against the university. She has accused MSU of discouraging her to report the alleged assault.

Roedel also filed a Title IX lawsuit against Michigan State, according to ESPN.