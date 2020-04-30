Three-star Florida cornerback Charles Brantley committed to Michigan State on Thursday, becoming the 10th commitment in Mel Tucker’s first Spartan recruiting class.

Charles Brantley (Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

Brantley (6-0, 160) from Venice High, also has offers from Florida State, Louisville and Pittsburgh, among others.

Brantley is ranked the No. 76 player in Florida and the No. 41 player nationally for 2021 by the 247Sports Composite.