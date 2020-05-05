Lawyers for a former Michigan State football staffer Curtis Blackwell have filed a motion in federal court asking that a deposition from former coach Mark Dantonio be unsealed.

The filing was made on Monday by Andrew Paterson, the attorney for Blackwell, who is suing Dantonio, former university president Lou Anna K. Simon and former athletic director Mark Hollis for wrongful termination.

The filing states that Dantonio’s deposition, as well as Blackwell’s, should be unsealed as they are needed for a “soon-to-be filed state-court action requesting judicial investigation and empaneling of one-man grand juror.”

The motion also states the purpose of the filing is to “investigate whether probable cause exists as to whether Defendant Mark Dantonio committed perjury.”

In his deposition in early January, Dantonio was asked if Blackwell ever went with him to visit recruits in their homes. Dantonio responded, “No.” Dantonio also was asked if that would've been a violation of NCAA rules, and he responded, “Yes.”

In February, Blackwell’s attorneys submitted an affidavit including photos from La Keshia Neal, mother of five-star recruit Daelin Hayes, who later committed to Notre Dame. It alleged Dantonio, Blackwell and two other MSU coaches were in her home on or around Dec. 7, 2015. Lawyers for Dantonio, in a subsequent court filing, said he didn't recall the visit nor authorize Blackwell, who by NCAA regulation was prohibited from off-campus visits, to be there.

U.S. magistrate judge Sally J. Berens on March 20 recommended the federal case against Dantonio, Simon and Hollis be dismissed, for a variety of reasons: Among them, the belief that Blackwell's attorneys are using the lawsuits as a vehicle to create negative publicity for Michigan State through the media, as well as unethical conduct and filings by Paterson.

Berens also said that Blackwell's federal case, and the discovery process that's gone on for months with depositions of Blackwell, Dantonio, Hollis, Simon and several others, is over the top and being used as a vehicle to pump up Blackwell's state-court lawsuit, in which he alleges racial discrimination.

A ruling on whether the federal case will be tossed out could come as early as this week.

Blackwell, who worked as Michigan State’s recruiting coordinator from 2014-17 until his dismissal in May 2017, also has a case against two MSU Police officers, claiming he was arrested unlawfully. Blackwell was accused by MSU Police of obstructing an investigation into a January 2017 party at which three football players allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, and claims he was made the scapegoat by the university amid its external investigation into the program's handling of the situation.

