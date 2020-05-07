Michigan State 2021 football commitments
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kameron Allen, North Forney High, Forney, Texas, TE, 6-5, 220 pounds, three stars.
Kameron Allen, North Forney High, Forney, Texas, TE, 6-5, 220 pounds, three stars. Damon Sayles, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Antoine Booth, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic, CB, 6-0, 185 pounds, three stars.
Antoine Booth, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic, CB, 6-0, 185 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Ethan Boyd, East Lansing, OT, 6-7, 285 pounds, three stars.
Ethan Boyd, East Lansing, OT, 6-7, 285 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Charles Brantley, Venice (Fla.) High, CB, 6-0, 160 pounds, three stars.
Charles Brantley, Venice (Fla.) High, CB, 6-0, 160 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Hampton Fay, Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal, QB, 6-5, 210 pounds, three stars.
Hampton Fay, Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal, QB, 6-5, 210 pounds, three stars. Brian Perroni, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Derrick Harmon, Detroit Loyola, DT, 6-3, 320 pounds, three stars.
Derrick Harmon, Detroit Loyola, DT, 6-3, 320 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Gabe Nealy, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep, safety, 6-4, 175 pounds, three stars.
Gabe Nealy, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep, safety, 6-4, 175 pounds, three stars. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Davion Primm, Oak Park, RB, 6-0, 201 pounds, three stars.
Davion Primm, Oak Park, RB, 6-0, 201 pounds, three stars. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tyson Watson, Warren Mott, DE, 6-6, 270 pounds, three stars.
Tyson Watson, Warren Mott, DE, 6-6, 270 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Kevin Wigenton, The Hun School, Princeton, N.J., G, 6-5, 290 pounds, three stars.
Kevin Wigenton, The Hun School, Princeton, N.J., G, 6-5, 290 pounds, three stars. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Michigan State’s recent commitment from tight end Kameron Allen out of North Forney (Texas) is a sign the Green and White will have staying power in recruiting the Lone Star State.

    The Spartans signed safety Darius Snow and running back Donovan Eaglin out of Texas in the 2020 class, but there were family connections with Snow, and Eaglin was recruited by Terrence Samuel, who is no longer on the staff.

    But with quarterback Hampton Fay and now Allen on board, along with the Texas representation that will be on the roster, Texas can be a state the Spartans have success in.

    Allen, who was recruited by tight ends coach Ted Gilmore, had 26 scholarship offers.

    "I chose Michigan State because I feel it is the best fit for me," Allen said. "I will be able to further my education and feel I have a good relationship with the coaches and that I can go in early and impact the team.”

    Allen is now one of several recruits who have committed to Michigan State without the benefit of an in-person visit to campus. He plans to make up for that once visits are allowed again.

    For North Forney, Allen played split out as a receiver or in the slot much of the time, but also lined up like a traditional tight end or even in the backfield also. His nearly 6-foot-5 frame allowed him to win jump balls and create mismatches.

    His experience with 7-on-7, having played several years with Dallas-based True Buzz athletics, has made him very comfortable when the ball is in the air.

    “They’re getting a big, smart player,” True Buzz coach DeMarquis Brooks said. “He’s very smart. He always thought he was going to be a wide receiver. When I met him in seventh grade, I always knew he was a tight end. He has that mindset of being a pass-catching tight end. He has a big frame, a big catch radius, he’ll probably have to learn how to improve on his blocking in that offense, but everything they’re looking for, someone to catch the ball on the intermediate passing routes, he’ll be great at that, and that’s what he does very well.”

    By 247Sports’ count, Michigan State has now offered over 30 recruits in Texas in the 2021 class.

    They already have offered seven in the 2022 class as well.

    Young QB offered in Delaware

    Michigan State has offered Middletown (Del.) quarterback Braden Davis, who is only a sophomore, but is drawing attention from around the country.

    Already 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, Davis has 16 offers from around the country, including Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

    His father, Antone Davis, played at Tennessee and was selected eighth overall in the 1991 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles as an offensive lineman.

    North Carolina lineman offered

    Eli Hall, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end from Shelby (N.C.) Crest was offered by Michigan State.

    The Spartans were the first Power Five school to offer Hall, who is part of the 2022 class.

    Hall was all-conference in football in the fall, and also played varsity basketball in the winter.

    More information

    Kameron Allen profile

    Braden Davis profile

    Eli Hall profile

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE