Michigan State’s recent commitment from tight end Kameron Allen out of North Forney (Texas) is a sign the Green and White will have staying power in recruiting the Lone Star State.

The Spartans signed safety Darius Snow and running back Donovan Eaglin out of Texas in the 2020 class, but there were family connections with Snow, and Eaglin was recruited by Terrence Samuel, who is no longer on the staff.

Tight end Kameron Allen is the Spartans' second verbal commitment from Texas in the 2021 recruiting class. (Photo: Damon Sayles, 247Sports)

But with quarterback Hampton Fay and now Allen on board, along with the Texas representation that will be on the roster, Texas can be a state the Spartans have success in.

Allen, who was recruited by tight ends coach Ted Gilmore, had 26 scholarship offers.

"I chose Michigan State because I feel it is the best fit for me," Allen said. "I will be able to further my education and feel I have a good relationship with the coaches and that I can go in early and impact the team.”

Allen is now one of several recruits who have committed to Michigan State without the benefit of an in-person visit to campus. He plans to make up for that once visits are allowed again.

For North Forney, Allen played split out as a receiver or in the slot much of the time, but also lined up like a traditional tight end or even in the backfield also. His nearly 6-foot-5 frame allowed him to win jump balls and create mismatches.

His experience with 7-on-7, having played several years with Dallas-based True Buzz athletics, has made him very comfortable when the ball is in the air.

“They’re getting a big, smart player,” True Buzz coach DeMarquis Brooks said. “He’s very smart. He always thought he was going to be a wide receiver. When I met him in seventh grade, I always knew he was a tight end. He has that mindset of being a pass-catching tight end. He has a big frame, a big catch radius, he’ll probably have to learn how to improve on his blocking in that offense, but everything they’re looking for, someone to catch the ball on the intermediate passing routes, he’ll be great at that, and that’s what he does very well.”

By 247Sports’ count, Michigan State has now offered over 30 recruits in Texas in the 2021 class.

They already have offered seven in the 2022 class as well.

Young QB offered in Delaware

Michigan State has offered Middletown (Del.) quarterback Braden Davis, who is only a sophomore, but is drawing attention from around the country.

Already 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, Davis has 16 offers from around the country, including Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

His father, Antone Davis, played at Tennessee and was selected eighth overall in the 1991 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles as an offensive lineman.

North Carolina lineman offered

Eli Hall, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end from Shelby (N.C.) Crest was offered by Michigan State.

The Spartans were the first Power Five school to offer Hall, who is part of the 2022 class.

Hall was all-conference in football in the fall, and also played varsity basketball in the winter.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.