Former Michigan State basketball player Shannon Brown was arrested on May 2 for firing a rifle at two people he thought were breaking into his home in Tyrone, Ga., according to a report.

Shannon Brown is pictured in a preseason game playing for Miami in 2014. (Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP)

Brown, who played at MSU from 2003-06, was charged with one count of aggravated assault, according to Fayette County Jail records, The Citizen in Fayetteville, Ga., reported.

The incident is still being investigated.

There was a “For Sale” sign outside Brown’s home, according to Tyrone Police, and the couple, one man and one woman, told police the front gate and the front door to the house were open. The couple fled when Brown emerged holding a rifle, and he fired five or six rounds in their direction, police told The Citizen.

Brown, 34, was taken by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA Draft in 2006. He went on to a nine-year NBA career with Cleveland, Chicago, Charlotte, the L.A. Lakers, Phoenix, San Antonio, New York and Miami.

He was a member of the Lakers’ NBA championship teams in 2009 and 2010.