MSU football 2020 game-by-game predictions
Go through the gallery to view game-by-game predictions for Michigan State's 2020 season, compiled by Detroit News contributor Eric Coughlin.
Sept. 5, vs. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): If college football is played this early in the season, new coach Mel Tucker won’t have time to get comfortable before Big Ten play as Michigan State dives in on Week 1. Northwestern senior linebacker Paddy Fisher (pictured) will be challenged with keeping Michigan State running back Elijah Collins in check, and the 2018 Big Ten first-team performer is up to the challenge. Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey takes over at quarterback and is good enough to deal Tucker a loss in his first game. Prediction: Loss
Sept. 12, at BYU (7-6 in 2019): Eight BYU offensive linemen have starting experience, and coach Kalani Sitake has many versatile parts on defense, but the quarterback situation is a battle between Zach Wilson (pictured), Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney. Wilson has almost 4,000 career throwing yards at BYU, but threw nine interceptions last season, Hall is a sophomore that only had 46 attempts in 2019 and Romney is also a relatively inexperienced sophomore. It will be close, but Michigan State has enough to win this one, even on the road. Prediction: Win
Sept. 19, vs. Toledo (6-6, 3-5 MAC in 2019): Coach Jason Candle (pictured) enters his fifth full season at Toledo having tripped on the high bar in 2018 and 2019 that he set in 2017, when Toledo won 11 games and a conference title. After a ton of turnover on the staff, Toledo will be better than it was last season, but nowhere near challenging a Power Five team. Michigan State should have no problem in its most likely win of the season. Prediction: Win
Sept. 26, vs. Miami (Florida) (6-7, 4-4 ACC in 2019): This will mark the fifth time Michigan State has met Miami in football, all Miami wins, and the first meeting since 1989 when Michigan State, coached by George Perles, lost by six points in East Lansing. The 2020 version of this matchup will be close, too. Miami transfer quarterback D’Eriq King is getting first-round NFL Draft buzz after plenty of success at Houston, but Spartan Stadium will be rocking for this one. Prediction: Win
Oct. 3, at Iowa (10-3, 6-3 Big Ten in 2019): Coach Kirk Ferentz will be breaking in a new quarterback, so Iowa probably won’t look as good as the 2019 squad led by Nate Stanley, but Kinnick Stadium can be a difficult place to find a win. Michigan State’s defense will be tested by one of the best receiving corps in the Big Ten, including senior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (pictured), who had 722 receiving yards last season. Iowa is replacing a lot on defense, but it has enough returning to bottle up Michigan State’s offense. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 10, vs. Michigan 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten in 2019: Nick Saban is the only Michigan State coach to win the Paul Bunyan Trophy on his first try, a bad omen for Tucker, but expect Michigan State senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons to be particularly motivated for this game. Simmons starred at Ann Arbor Pioneer in high school, right across the street from Michigan Stadium, then committed to play football at Ohio State, decommitted from Urban Meyer, and has now become a star at Michigan State. Tucker will need more than a big game out of only Simmons, though. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 17, vs. Ohio State (13-1, 9-0 Big Ten in 2019): Barring an injury, Ohio State probably will waltz into East Lansing with a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback. Junior Justin Fields (pictured) was a finalist for the trophy last season after racking up 3,273 passing yards and 51 total touchdowns. With another season of experience, Fields seems primed for an even bigger year in 2020 and will be too much for Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten to overcome. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 24, at Indiana (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten in 2019): Indiana features a pair of standouts, one on each side of the ball. Junior running back Stevie Scott was a second-team All-Big Ten performer last season and defensive back Tiawan Mullen (pictured) led the Big Ten with 13 pass breakups, including a career-high four at Michigan State. Especially in Bloomington, Indiana has the edge in this one. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 31, vs. Minnesota (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Coach P.J. Fleck hired a new offensive coordinator at Minnesota this offseason, Mike Sanford Jr., and Sanford has a lot to work with, especially in the passing game. Quarterback Tanner Morgan (right) threw 30 touchdowns and only seven interceptions last season while wide receiver Rashod Bateman (left) reeled in 60 catches for 1,219 yards and 11 scores. Minnesota is too high-powered on offense for Michigan State to overcome. Prediction: Loss
Nov. 14, at Penn State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Michigan State is replacing roughly eight defenders from last season’s squad, including two linebackers and a safety, the two position groups most responsible for covering tight ends. That could play a big factor against Penn State, which has one of the most complete tight ends in the country, Pat Freiermuth (pictured), who turned down a shot at the NFL for at least one more season in Happy Valley. Freiermuth had five catches for 60 yards and a whopping three touchdowns in East Lansing last season. Prediction: Loss
Nov. 21, vs. Rutgers 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten in 2019: Finally done with the brutal middle portion of its schedule, Michigan State will be happy to blow off some steam at home against Rutgers in late November. Even with substantial improvement from last season, Rutgers will still struggle on the road in the Big Ten East. Transfer defensive tackles Mike Dwumfour (Michigan) and Malik Barrow (Ohio State and UCF) will help shore things up in the middle, and captain Tyreek Maddox-Williams is a decent linebacker, but Rutgers will have very little chance of a win in East Lansing. Prediction: Win
Nov. 28, at Maryland (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): Playing in College Park means this one will be close. Michigan State will have to control Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus (pictured). When these teams met in 2019, Demus was able to get loose for 96 receiving yards and a touchdown, but the Spartans still won, and probably will in 2020, too. Prediction: Win. Michigan State’s final regular-season record prediction: 5-7 overall, 2-7 Big Ten
    Brian Lewerke didn’t get drafted, but the former Michigan State quarterback might have landed in just the right spot.

    Getting selected in the NFL’s seven-round draft was coin flip for the Spartans’ career leader in total yards, and when Lewerke’s name wasn’t called, the expectation was he would land a free-agent deal. Two days after the draft, that deal came as Lewerke signed with the New England Patriots.

    “I'm not disappointed that he's a free agent and didn't get drafted,” said Mike Giovando, an Arizona-based quarterback coach who has worked with Lewerke for the bulk of his career. “And he’s the same way. He's happy he's got a chance.

    “He’s a great quarterback who’s gonna learn his playbook, and I think there are going to be some other things they’re going to see that they like. And when they get him out there and watch him throw it, they're gonna be like, ‘He can spin it. He can spin it.’ He can throw it and he can move it around the field. And when he gets in a game, he’s kind of a gamer, man. When he gets in the game and chips are on the line and when he’s healthy and feeling he's tough to deal with. He's a good player, a really good player.”

    Lewerke flashed plenty of that talent as a three-year starter at Michigan State, primarily in his sophomore season when he threw for more than 2,700 yards and 20 touchdowns while running for more than 500 yards and five more scores as the Spartans won 10 games.

    However, an injured shoulder derailed his junior season and an overall ineffective offense limited Lewerke as a senior, leading to plenty of doubt entering the draft. But, as is the case with many undrafted free agents, Lewerke was offered the opportunity to sign with any team, and it turns out the spot with the Patriots might give him the best shot at sticking in the NFL.

    With Tom Brady off to Tampa Bay, the Patriots have quite the hole to fill and appear to be entering into an uncertain 2020 season prepared to hand the job to Jarrett Stidham, the team’s fourth-round pick from 2019 who appeared in three games. They’ve also signed veteran and former Spartan Brian Hoyer for his third stint with the team as the likely No. 2 and many believed they’d select another quarterback in this year’s draft.

    Instead, the Patriots signed Lewerke and former Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith with the pair likely competing to become the third quarterback and potential member of the practice squad. There has been consistent buzz about New England perhaps being interested in free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, but nothing has materialized.

    “That's where we are,” coach Bill Belichick said on the NFL Network a little more than a week ago. “You never know what's going to happen down the road, but we feel like we have four good players there.”

    There’s plenty to like about Lewerke that will potentially translate to the next level and give him a good shot at becoming an NFL quarterback. A three-year starter, Lewerke has had to fight through plenty of adversity, dealing with two injuries during his Michigan State career and experiencing plenty of highs and lows. During his redshirt season, Michigan State reached the College Football Playoff and in his first year as a starter — 2017 — he led the Spartans to 10 wins.

    But he’s also battled through a broken leg as a redshirt freshman and a bad shoulder as a junior. Through it all, he’s always remained on an even keel.

    “I've always liked his demeanor,” Giovando said. “I've always liked his personality and he’s just got a way of you can tell that things don't bother him. He’s athletic, you know, a really, really good athlete, and I think that he's super intelligent. He’s a smart guy that understands football really well. He gets it and he’s got all those intangibles and the leadership ability, and he can throw the football, man. He's can make the throws. There's not a throw he really can't make. He has a strong arm and he does a lot of things really, really, really well.”

    Someone who had to deal with Lewerke regularly was Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown.

    “I think he’s pretty good,” Brown told WEEI radio in Boston. “The year we lost to them, which was back in ’17, he had about a 25-yard scramble for a touchdown. The guy obviously has a strong arm, good movement skills. I thought he had a good feel for what they wanted him to do.”

    That was the only season Lewerke and the Spartans got the best of Brown’s defense, but Brown knew Lewerke wasn’t healthy in 2018 when he missed two games with the injury to his throwing shoulder.

    Last season, as a senior captain, Lewerke looked more like the quarterback from his sophomore season, one Brown and the Wolverines knew they had to account for.

    “I thought this year he played better against us,” Brown said. “He made one throw over the middle that I remember and I’m like, ‘Damn, that’s a hell of a throw.’ You know what I mean? Like he leaned on it and it was a fastball, baby.

    “The word on the street on the kid is that he’s a great kid, great team leader. Hard-working guy. I was always concerned when we were playing him, he had my attention, that’s for sure. They would try to move the pocket on us, play-action us, all those kinds of things. He had a good handle on it. But that’s an interesting guy to take, for sure.”

    When Lewerke will get a chance to prove himself is anyone’s guess at this point. The NFL has released its schedule, but as of now, there’s no definitive plan on whether training camps will be held on time as the nation continues to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Whenever Lewerke does get that shot at winning a spot with the Patriots, Giovando is confident in his longtime pupil.

    “I don't see why he couldn't definitely be around the league for a while,” Giovando said. “I think he's got a chance to be around, and I mean for a while. Right now he's focused on just making this practice squad. He knows what they brought him in for, and that's his focus. ‘I'm gonna get on this team and get me a spot and then from there, I'm gonna give them every reason not to get rid of me. I'm gonna make sure they keep me. I'm gonna do everything I can in my power to be here for a while.’ And that’s it. As a free agent, it’s just kind of the way you got to play.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE