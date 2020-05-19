While the men’s basketball teams four-year run of perfect scores came to an end, it was still an impressive day for Michigan State sports relative to their academic progress, according to the NCAA.

In figures released on Tuesday from the 2018-19 season, eight men’s teams and seven women’s teams posted perfect scores of 1,000 in the Academic Progress Rate. The APR is the NCAA’s metric that includes eligibility, graduation and retention of student-athletes. Teams must have a multi-year average of 930 to be eligible to compete in championships.

Buy Photo (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

The men’s teams included baseball, cross country, golf, ice hockey, soccer, swimming and diving, tennis and wrestling. Women’s teams posting a perfect score were cross country, rowing, golf, gymnastics, soccer, swimming and diving, and track.

The men’s basketball team posted a 942, but after three straight years of 1,000, its multiyear APR (averaging the last four years) is 995.

The football team posted a 991 last year, but its four-year average of 952 ranks last in the Big Ten.

Last week, Michigan State revealed that men's basketball, ice hockey, men's soccer, men's swimming and diving, men's tennis and women's gymnastics programs earned APR Public Recognition Awards from the NCAA. Each of the six MSU programs scored in the top 10 percent of their sports in the most recent Academic Progress Rate results.

It is the eighth year the men's basketball program has been recognized, including the last five years. Women's gymnastics is being honored for the sixth time. For men's swimming and diving it marks its fifth honor, including four straight. Men's tennis (fourth honor) and men's soccer (third honor) are also multiple time recipients. It is the first Public Recognition Award for the ice hockey program.

