Gabe Nealy, a three-star safety from Gulliver Prep in Miami, has decommitted from Michigan State’s 2021 recruiting class.

“I would like to thank Coach Tucker and the MSU coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing Division I football, but at this time I will be de-committing from Michigan State University,” Nealy wrote on Twitter on Monday night.

Gabe Nealy (Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

Nealy (6-4, 175), who committed to MSU on April 11, has also received offers from Miami, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Nebraska and Minnesota, among others.

Michigan State has three defensive backs in a class that now stands at 11 commitments – cornerback Charles Brantley of Venice, Fla.; safety Michael Gravely Jr. of Cleveland Glenville; and cornerback Antoine Booth of DeMantha Catholic in Maryland.