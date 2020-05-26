Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Three-star safety Gabe Nealy decommits from Michigan State’s 2021 recruiting class
The Detroit News
Published 5:34 a.m. ET May 26, 2020
Gabe Nealy, a three-star safety from Gulliver Prep in Miami, has decommitted from Michigan State’s 2021 recruiting class.
“I would like to thank Coach Tucker and the MSU coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing Division I football, but at this time I will be de-committing from Michigan State University,” Nealy wrote on Twitter on Monday night.
Michigan State has three defensive backs in a class that now stands at 11 commitments – cornerback Charles Brantley of Venice, Fla.; safety Michael Gravely Jr. of Cleveland Glenville; and cornerback Antoine Booth of DeMantha Catholic in Maryland.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments