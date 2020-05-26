Michigan State 2021 football commitments
Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Kameron Allen, North Forney High, Forney, Texas, TE, 6-5, 220 pounds, three stars.
Kameron Allen, North Forney High, Forney, Texas, TE, 6-5, 220 pounds, three stars.
Antoine Booth, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic, CB, 6-0, 185 pounds, three stars.
Antoine Booth, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic, CB, 6-0, 185 pounds, three stars.
Ethan Boyd, East Lansing, OT, 6-7, 285 pounds, three stars.
Ethan Boyd, East Lansing, OT, 6-7, 285 pounds, three stars.
Charles Brantley, Venice (Fla.) High, CB, 6-0, 160 pounds, three stars.
Charles Brantley, Venice (Fla.) High, CB, 6-0, 160 pounds, three stars.
Hampton Fay, Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal, QB, 6-5, 210 pounds, three stars.
Hampton Fay, Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal, QB, 6-5, 210 pounds, three stars.
Michael Gravely Jr., Cleveland Glenville, safety, 6-1, 193 pounds, three stars.
Michael Gravely Jr., Cleveland Glenville, safety, 6-1, 193 pounds, three stars.
Derrick Harmon, Detroit Loyola, DT, 6-3, 320 pounds, three stars.
Derrick Harmon, Detroit Loyola, DT, 6-3, 320 pounds, three stars.
Davion Primm, Oak Park, RB, 6-0, 201 pounds, three stars.
Davion Primm, Oak Park, RB, 6-0, 201 pounds, three stars.
Mark Vassett, Melbourne, Australia (ProKick Australia), punter, 6-4, 210 pounds.
Mark Vassett, Melbourne, Australia (ProKick Australia), punter, 6-4, 210 pounds.
Tyson Watson, Warren Mott, DE, 6-6, 270 pounds, three stars.
Tyson Watson, Warren Mott, DE, 6-6, 270 pounds, three stars.
Kevin Wigenton, The Hun School, Princeton, N.J., G, 6-5, 290 pounds, three stars.
Kevin Wigenton, The Hun School, Princeton, N.J., G, 6-5, 290 pounds, three stars.
    Gabe Nealy, a three-star safety from Gulliver Prep in Miami, has decommitted from Michigan State’s 2021 recruiting class.

    “I would like to thank Coach Tucker and the MSU coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing Division I football, but at this time I will be de-committing from Michigan State University,” Nealy wrote on Twitter on Monday night.

    Nealy (6-4, 175), who committed to MSU on April 11, has also received offers from Miami, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Nebraska and Minnesota, among others.

    Michigan State has three defensive backs in a class that now stands at 11 commitments – cornerback Charles Brantley of Venice, Fla.; safety Michael Gravely Jr. of Cleveland Glenville; and cornerback Antoine Booth of DeMantha Catholic in Maryland.