There will be no sneak peek at Michigan State basketball this summer.

The 2020 Moneyball Pro-Am was canceled on Wednesday as founder Desmond Ferguson took to Twitter to announce the popular league played in the Lansing area for the last 17 years would be the latest event to get wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Moneyball Pro-Am scheduled for this summer was canceled Wednesday because of complications from the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan State players such as Julius Marble (left) were a staple of the showcase in the Lansing area. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

“Over the past 17 years, the Moneyball Pro-Am has provided a positive form of recreation and entertainment for our community and has been regarded as one of the best summer basketball leagues in the country,” Ferguson said in his post. “Due to the uncertainty of everything going on with Covid 19, we will be canceling the 2020 Moneyball Pro-Am. Keeping the safety and health of our fans, athletes, and community as a top priority, we feel this is the best decision at this time.”

Ferguson, the founder and CEO of Moneyball Sportswear, said the event will return in 2021.

The league which runs from late June to early August each year had been a chance for fans to see most of the Michigan State roster play as well as college and pro players from around the state. The MSU players have been the main draw over the years, but others like Jabari Parker and Kay Felder have played while former Spartan players like Draymond Green and Miles Bridges have been back to play after beginning their NBA careers.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau