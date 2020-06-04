MSU football 2020 game-by-game predictions
Go through the gallery to view game-by-game predictions for Michigan State's 2020 season, compiled by Detroit News contributor Eric Coughlin.
Go through the gallery to view game-by-game predictions for Michigan State's 2020 season, compiled by Detroit News contributor Eric Coughlin. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Sept. 5, vs. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): If college football is played this early in the season, new coach Mel Tucker won’t have time to get comfortable before Big Ten play as Michigan State dives in on Week 1. Northwestern senior linebacker Paddy Fisher (pictured) will be challenged with keeping Michigan State running back Elijah Collins in check, and the 2018 Big Ten first-team performer is up to the challenge. Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey takes over at quarterback and is good enough to deal Tucker a loss in his first game. Prediction: Loss Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
Sept. 12, at BYU (7-6 in 2019): Eight BYU offensive linemen have starting experience, and coach Kalani Sitake has many versatile parts on defense, but the quarterback situation is a battle between Zach Wilson (pictured), Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney. Wilson has almost 4,000 career throwing yards at BYU, but threw nine interceptions last season, Hall is a sophomore that only had 46 attempts in 2019 and Romney is also a relatively inexperienced sophomore. It will be close, but Michigan State has enough to win this one, even on the road. Prediction: Win George Frey, Associated Press
Sept. 19, vs. Toledo (6-6, 3-5 MAC in 2019): Coach Jason Candle (pictured) enters his fifth full season at Toledo having tripped on the high bar in 2018 and 2019 that he set in 2017, when Toledo won 11 games and a conference title. After a ton of turnover on the staff, Toledo will be better than it was last season, but nowhere near challenging a Power Five team. Michigan State should have no problem in its most likely win of the season. Prediction: Win Duane Burleson, Associated Press
Sept. 26, vs. Miami (Florida) (6-7, 4-4 ACC in 2019): This will mark the fifth time Michigan State has met Miami in football, all Miami wins, and the first meeting since 1989 when Michigan State, coached by George Perles, lost by six points in East Lansing. The 2020 version of this matchup will be close, too. Miami transfer quarterback D’Eriq King is getting first-round NFL Draft buzz after plenty of success at Houston, but Spartan Stadium will be rocking for this one. Prediction: Win Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Oct. 3, at Iowa (10-3, 6-3 Big Ten in 2019): Coach Kirk Ferentz will be breaking in a new quarterback, so Iowa probably won’t look as good as the 2019 squad led by Nate Stanley, but Kinnick Stadium can be a difficult place to find a win. Michigan State’s defense will be tested by one of the best receiving corps in the Big Ten, including senior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (pictured), who had 722 receiving yards last season. Iowa is replacing a lot on defense, but it has enough returning to bottle up Michigan State’s offense. Prediction: Loss Orlando Ramirez, Associated Press
Oct. 10, vs. Michigan 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten in 2019: Nick Saban is the only Michigan State coach to win the Paul Bunyan Trophy on his first try, a bad omen for Tucker, but expect Michigan State senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons to be particularly motivated for this game. Simmons starred at Ann Arbor Pioneer in high school, right across the street from Michigan Stadium, then committed to play football at Ohio State, decommitted from Urban Meyer, and has now become a star at Michigan State. Tucker will need more than a big game out of only Simmons, though. Prediction: Loss John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Oct. 17, vs. Ohio State (13-1, 9-0 Big Ten in 2019): Barring an injury, Ohio State probably will waltz into East Lansing with a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback. Junior Justin Fields (pictured) was a finalist for the trophy last season after racking up 3,273 passing yards and 51 total touchdowns. With another season of experience, Fields seems primed for an even bigger year in 2020 and will be too much for Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten to overcome. Prediction: Loss David Guralnick, Detroit News
Oct. 24, at Indiana (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten in 2019): Indiana features a pair of standouts, one on each side of the ball. Junior running back Stevie Scott was a second-team All-Big Ten performer last season and defensive back Tiawan Mullen (pictured) led the Big Ten with 13 pass breakups, including a career-high four at Michigan State. Especially in Bloomington, Indiana has the edge in this one. Prediction: Loss Al Goldis, Associated Press
Oct. 31, vs. Minnesota (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Coach P.J. Fleck hired a new offensive coordinator at Minnesota this offseason, Mike Sanford Jr., and Sanford has a lot to work with, especially in the passing game. Quarterback Tanner Morgan (right) threw 30 touchdowns and only seven interceptions last season while wide receiver Rashod Bateman (left) reeled in 60 catches for 1,219 yards and 11 scores. Minnesota is too high-powered on offense for Michigan State to overcome. Prediction: Loss Paul Beaty, Associated Press
Nov. 14, at Penn State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Michigan State is replacing roughly eight defenders from last season’s squad, including two linebackers and a safety, the two position groups most responsible for covering tight ends. That could play a big factor against Penn State, which has one of the most complete tight ends in the country, Pat Freiermuth (pictured), who turned down a shot at the NFL for at least one more season in Happy Valley. Freiermuth had five catches for 60 yards and a whopping three touchdowns in East Lansing last season. Prediction: Loss Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nov. 21, vs. Rutgers 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten in 2019: Finally done with the brutal middle portion of its schedule, Michigan State will be happy to blow off some steam at home against Rutgers in late November. Even with substantial improvement from last season, Rutgers will still struggle on the road in the Big Ten East. Transfer defensive tackles Mike Dwumfour (Michigan) and Malik Barrow (Ohio State and UCF) will help shore things up in the middle, and captain Tyreek Maddox-Williams is a decent linebacker, but Rutgers will have very little chance of a win in East Lansing. Prediction: Win Barry Reeger, Associated Press
Nov. 28, at Maryland (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): Playing in College Park means this one will be close. Michigan State will have to control Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus (pictured). When these teams met in 2019, Demus was able to get loose for 96 receiving yards and a touchdown, but the Spartans still won, and probably will in 2020, too. Prediction: Win. Michigan State’s final regular-season record prediction: 5-7 overall, 2-7 Big Ten Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
    East Lansing — Michigan State is scheduled to open the 2020 football season on Sept. 5 at Spartan Stadium against Northwestern and on Thursday, the university took its first step toward being prepared for that date.

    Michigan State announced student-athletes in football and men’s and women’s basketball were being invited back to campus June 15 to begin the process to take part in voluntary offseason workouts, the first step in returning to action after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all sports back in early March, a move that wiped out the end of the season for some winter sports and completely eliminated most spring sports.

    “I'm excited about the work that our medical team has done and the protocols they've put in place,” athletic director Bill Beekman said. “In addition to the medical team, our facilities team, our compliance team, and many others behind the scenes have worked incredibly hard.

    “Student-athletes are the lifeblood of our athletic department. As we make decisions for the future, especially in these uncertain economic times, we evaluate them based on how they will affect student-athletes. To start to bring student-athletes back to campus will provide a boost of energy to our student-athletes, but also to many, many others in our department.”

    The move is a comprehensive one that includes initial testing, a week of isolation and more testing before workouts can begin, including testing for all personnel such as strength and training staffs. The first wave includes football and men’s and women’s basketball, and will be followed later in the summer by other sports.

    Freshmen and newcomers for football, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball are scheduled to return on June 29. Hockey student-athletes will return to campus to begin their testing on July 6. Additional sports will return at a later date.

    “Our athletic training staff feels that we are ready to welcome back the athletes to return to workouts,” said Dr. Sally Nogle, MSU’s head athletic trainer. “Those that are willing to come back and want to come back right now, we will be ready for them.”

    The biggest question for most major college athletic departments has been whether football would be played in the fall. As the source of the majority of revenue for schools, the prospect of football being canceled would deal a critical blow to the budgets and, in turn, affect nearly every other sport.

    While there has been no clear determination on the upcoming season — and there is plenty that can change over the next few months — Michigan State’s move is a clear step toward being prepared to play as scheduled.

    “Obviously, the goal is to play as normal a season as possible, to play as many of the games currently on the schedule as possible,” Beekman said. “And if we have to delay a week, then you think about how you shift the schedule. But the goal is normalcy, and to whatever degree we have to deviate from that we will as the virus requires.”

    That includes holding preseason camp at what would be deemed a typical time in the calendar. Teams normally begin camp in early August, providing four weeks of preparation before the season begins. However, since spring practice was wiped out for most teams, there has been talk of adding to the length of preseason camp, essentially starting early.

    Beekman said there are ongoing discussions within the Big Ten, including with commissioner Kevin Warren and the conference’s other athletic directors, about perhaps adding some additional practice time. However, Beekman said they need to be careful with the possibility of adding workouts that would extend the length of a typical season.

    “There is some time sort of in the gap in between June and August, and I think we're still, as a conference, thinking through what, if anything, we want to do then,” Beekman said. “On the one hand, we don't want to create a football season that is functionally months longer than it otherwise would be. Because in fairness to the health and safety of the student-athletes, we need to have a season that gives them every opportunity to be healthy and safe, and extending the season doesn't necessarily do that.

    “On the other hand, might there be some opportunity to have pockets of activity in July that would still be still allow for health and safety? Those are things that we're exploring and I think we'll probably come to conclusions on that in the coming weeks.”

    Of course, as with many aspects of life, all the plans could change depending on the trend of the coronavirus.

    “Football season is still several months away and, in the way that things have evolved with the pandemic, a week seems like a year's worth of activity,” Beekman said. “So what I say today may be completely different tomorrow, may be completely different a month from now.

    “We've spent a lot of time thinking about the multitude of what-ifs and the scenarios that could occur. Of course, it’s purely hypothetical at this point, but our hope is to play the schedule as it’s been laid out. So, we'll keep hoping to achieve that goal until we can't, and then we'll move into the mode of implementing Plan A, B, C, D, E and so on as necessary.”

    Beekman said football coach Mel Tucker plans to be back on campus next week and some of his staff slowly will begin to return, as well. But while emphasizing the player workouts are voluntary, the hope is much of the staff continues to be cautious about coming back to campus.

    “It will be a phased approach over the summer with the idea that you don't have to come in just to be here,” Beekman said. “We'll be encouraging people to continue to social distance to continue to keep their health and safety as their highest priority.”

    If everything goes as planned — a big if these days — and football is played this fall, Beekman said it’s likely there will be fans in Spartan Stadium.

    How many will be allowed in is a tougher question.

    “National facilities groups that have looked at this across college and pro football stadiums, the ranges have been between the capacity of roughly 17% on the low end to as much as 35% on the high end,” Beekman said.

    Much of it depends on the construction of the stadium relative to aisle widths and sizes of corridors. Beekman said they already are exploring how fans would be allowed to enter the stadium, as well as looking at transitioning most sinks to operate with motion sensors and install touchless payment options at concessions stands.

    And when it comes to who gets in, Beekman said students would come first.

    “It’s a college football team, so students are at the center of what we do,” Beekman said. “The goal would be to accommodate students and as many season-ticket holders and major donors as possible, and that's a fluid number.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

