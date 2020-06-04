After months of sitting home, wondering when they’d be allowed to return, Michigan State’s student-athletes were given the go-ahead to begin arriving on campus on June 15 in preparation for voluntary summer workouts.

The school announced the move on Thursday, noting that student-athletes from the football, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball programs will be the first to undergo testing.

“We are excited to welcome our student-athletes back to campus,” Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman said in a statement. “Our staff has put together a comprehensive plan with a clear priority on the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes. The strict protocols will allow our student-athletes to safely work out and begin to prepare for a return to competition.”

Michigan State said it developed its plan following safety guidelines from the State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and CDC guidelines as well as on-campus medical professionals, and guidelines provided by the Big Ten Conference and the NCAA.

“In implementing our plan we considered guidance from many experts,” said Dr. Anthony Avellino, assistant vice president for health sciences/MSU health care chief clinical and medical officer/interim director of athletic medicine. “Our only priority was the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes. Understanding that our knowledge surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, we will continue to monitor the latest medical and public health information available and make adjustments as warranted.”

On March 12, the Big Ten canceled all remaining winter and spring sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic and shut down all on-campus activities. That shutdown was extended at least twice, but when the NCAA announced two weeks ago that schools could begin allowing student-athletes back on June 1, it opened the door for the return.

Michigan State said in its release that student-athletes would go through testing at a dedicated time depending on sport and that following testing student-athletes will be instructed to self-isolate in their on- or off-campus housing for one week. Student-athletes who return a positive test will be quarantined for a period of 10 days. On June 22, student-athletes who initially tested negative will be given a second round of COVID-19 testing. Student-athletes who receive a negative test during the second round will be cleared to begin voluntary summer workouts under the supervision of strength and conditioning and athletic training staffs. Student-athletes will be split into small workout groups based on the individuals with whom they live.

Michigan State athletics staff who will interact with student-athletes also will undergo testing. This includes strength and conditioning, athletic training, equipment and facilities staff members, as well as coaches who plan to meet with their student-athletes.

Freshmen and newcomers for football, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball are scheduled to return on June 29. Hockey student-athletes will return to campus to begin their testing on July 6. Additional sports will return at a later date.

