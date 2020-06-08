In a typical season, Mason Erla would be getting ready to begin his professional baseball career.

The Michigan State pitcher, who had an impressive, albeit brief, redshirt junior season for the Spartans, was quickly moving up draft boards and currently projects to certainly go in the first handful of rounds.

Michigan State pitcher Mason Erla compiled a 1.04 ERA in four starts before this season was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Jeremy Fleming, Michigan State University athletics)

Of course, nothing has been typical for the past few months as the sports world has shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic with many professional leagues and college sports just starting to develop plans for a return. Most of those plans hardly follow any sort of norms that have been established, and Major League Baseball’s 2020 amateur draft is one of them.

Set to begin on Wednesday, this year’s draft will last only five rounds, putting Erla squarely on the bubble of a player who might or might not be selected, a scenario that is playing out in the rankings. At MLB.com, the right-handed starter is the No. 91 overall prospect, while at Baseball America, the 6-foot-4, 217-pounder is listed at No. 170.

It can all lead to plenty of uncertainty heading into the draft.

“Obviously, it's tough because with the draft there's not as many picks because it's reduced to only five rounds,” Erla said. “But I feel like with what I did for the first four weeks of the season, it put me in a really good spot to where I don't need to really worry that much about what goes on. And I'm pretty laid back, so it’s a whatever-happens-happens type of thing. I’m not fretting over it very much. I've put myself in the best situation possible.”

Erla finds himself on the verge of being Michigan State’s highest drafted player at least since Cam Gibson went in the fifth round in to the Detroit Tigers in 2015 because of a dominating start to the 2020 season. In four games, Erla had a 1.04 ERA, limited opposing hitters to batting a paltry .211 average while striking out 14.5 hitters per nine innings with a 1.00 WHIP.

The path to putting up those numbers was a treacherous one at times for Erla. He didn’t pitch his senior season at Cass City after tearing his ACL in football, and just two weeks into his freshman season, he tore a muscle in his back.

“When you really you look at it, I had two seasons completely off from baseball,” Erla said, “because I only threw less than 10 innings my freshman year and I didn't throw at all my senior year of high school.”

In his second season at Michigan State, things started to turn around for Erla. He earned freshman All-Big Ten honors while going 6-4 with a 3.73 ERA and ranking second in the conference in opposing batting average of .216.

However, in 2019, things didn’t click. Erla was just 2-10 with a 5.49 ERA.

“My redshirt sophomore year, it just kind of never really happened,” Erla said. “I just struggled. Everybody kind of struggled the entire year, but I personally struggled, too. So obviously that didn't sit well with me and I had to change something.”

So, instead of playing summer ball like he had most of his life, Erla opted to following a pitching regimen from Driveline, a data-driven program that is designed specifically for each player.

It paid off as Erla added 6-8 mph on his fastball and a newfound confidence when he stepped on the mound.

“My velocity jumped up,” Erla said. “I was sitting high 80s, touching 90, 91, 92 last year and this year I was sitting low 90s and touching 97, 96 on a regular basis. And confidence-wise, my mentality shifted as well. It was just like, ‘I have something to prove that I wasn't able to do last year.’ I kind of had that chip on my shoulder.

“But definitely with the added velocity, that just makes it all the more easier with the extra confidence.”

And just like that, it seemed, Erla was the pitcher that Michigan State coach Jake Boss Jr. always knew he had, but hadn’t shown the ability to do it consistently.

“I think physically we've seen glimpses of this, even his freshman year before he got hurt,” Boss said. “Even in preseason workouts and everything the velocity hasn't really probably sustained. We'd see a flash here and there, and then it would kind of level back out.

“I think this year, No. 1, he sustained his velocity and No. 2, I think he went on the mound with a lot more confidence and an idea that he was the guy that was in control. … We got the guy that we thought we were gonna get when we recruited him.”

Mason Erla, a Cass City native, could be the Spartans' highest draft pick since 2015, thanks to a breakout during a shortened 2020 season. (Photo: Jeremy Fleming, Michigan State University athletics)

The key now is whether a major-league team is ready to take Erla in this week’s five-round draft.

“Everybody that I've talked to likes him, no doubt about that,” Boss said. “They've all done their homework. I mean, he's a great kid. He doesn't say too much, but he goes about his business and works hard. And again, it's impossible to predict the draft, so who knows? I really think, in my mind, he could go as high as the third round and as low as the fifth. There's also a chance that he doesn't get drafted, and that would be a real shame. Because I think, No. 1, he's ready. And No. 2, I think he could really help somebody.”

Erla says he’s pretty laid back and isn’t getting too worked up about what the next few days might hold. He did admit, however, to being at least a little nervous, knowing life could significantly change.

But he also believes he’s in the perfect position. If he doesn’t get selected, Erla said it will be a simple decision to come back to Michigan State.

“I have eligibility left with baseball and I still have at least a semester left of schooling,” the 22-year-old said, “so it would be silly if I didn't return back to MSU and continue what I started school-wise and in baseball if I don't get drafted. I have multiple options. I can either get drafted and I'm fine with that, or I can go back to school and I’m fine with that.”

Until then, Erla will keep throwing the ball in the net he rigged in his parent’s backyard in Cass City, follow the draft as closely as he can, and then make is decision.

“I’m a little nervous,” he said. “But it's nothing too crazy.”

Major League Baseball draft

► When: 7 p.m. Wednesday (first round); 5 p.m. Thursday (Rounds 2-5)

► TV: Wednesday — MLB Network, ESPN; Thursday — MLB Network, ESPN2

► Notable: The Tigers own the No. 1 overall pick for the second year in a row.

