Michigan State 2021 football commitments
Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Kameron Allen, North Forney High, Forney, Texas, TE, 6-5, 220 pounds, three stars. Damon Sayles, 247Sports
Antoine Booth, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic, CB, 6-0, 185 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Ethan Boyd, East Lansing, OT, 6-7, 285 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Charles Brantley, Venice (Fla.) High, CB, 6-0, 160 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Hampton Fay, Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal, QB, 6-5, 210 pounds, three stars. Brian Perroni, 247Sports
Michael Gravely Jr., Cleveland Glenville, safety, 6-1, 193 pounds, three stars. Josh McCoy, 247Sports
Derrick Harmon, Detroit Loyola, DT, 6-3, 320 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Davion Primm, Oak Park, RB, 6-0, 201 pounds, three stars. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Mark Vassett, Melbourne, Australia (ProKick Australia), punter, 6-4, 210 pounds. Twitter: @mvassett
Tyson Watson, Warren Mott, DE, 6-6, 270 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Kevin Wigenton, The Hun School, Princeton, N.J., G, 6-5, 290 pounds, three stars. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
    Birmingham Groves’ Jaden Mangham is only just finishing his sophomore year, but is one of the more sought-after recruits in the state of Michigan.

    Since the start of April, Mangham has added 17 new scholarship offers thanks to several factors including a growth spurt and work ethic.

    “He is a hard worker for sure,” said Reggie Wynns of Rising Stars Recruiting, where Mangham has trained. “He has a high ceiling, athletic ability and he is a student-athlete as well. His growth potential is unbelievable. He is 6-foot-3 right now. His ceiling, I’m not sure what it’s going to be or when that’s going to be, but it is going to be very good. He can do any position, wide receiver, cornerback, safety; it all depends on how he grows. He might even be a linebacker.”

    That multi-positional ability and length — currently one of the recruiting buzzwords as far as what colleges want in a prospect — make Mangham a blue-chip recruit.

    “I'm being recruited at both equally and I'm willing to play either receiver or defensive back in college,” Mangham said. “I just want to continue to work hard and improve my skill sets and have an opportunity to showcase them this season.”

    One of the schools that offered during this rush was Michigan State.

    Mangham’s older brother Jaren was recruited by, and played for some of the Spartan staff as a true freshman at Colorado last season. As a result, Jaden and his family have welcomed the coaches into their home, and visited with them on campus.

    “My family and I know Coach (Mel) Tucker and the staff that came with him from Colorado pretty well,” he said.

    During quarantine, Jaren has been home, and the brothers have worked out together and discussed recruiting. While they are close and Jaden has his older brother to lean on, he also makes it clear that his recruitment will be his own.

    “He just shared with me the ups and downs of recruiting, what to look for when talking with coaches and to make sure I control my process and no else does,” Jaden said. “He also stressed the importance of going and visiting the campus, My dad always tells the coach if you make a commitment by offering my son then (we) will make a commitment to come and visit the campus. I'm making it my own process because I play completely different positions than my brother, so what he was looking for in a college is not the same things I’m looking for. Our skill sets are totally different. It’s all about building relationships.”

    Michigan State and Michigan are two of the schools Mangham says he keeps in contact with, but with the interest increasing, he juggles many relationships. He also has regular conversations with Oregon, Florida State, Nebraska, West Virginia, Washington State, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Duke, Florida, Wisconsin and Tennessee.

    He will attempt to visit as many schools as he can once the dead period ends.

    Until then, he will continue to do what brought him here, keep a variety of relationships with college coaches and work on improving his game.

    “He is a great kid who loves what he does,” Wynns said. “He loves football.”

    247Sports ranks Mangham the No. 9 rising junior in the state of Michigan.

    MSU commit lands SEC offer

    Hampton Fay, Michigan State’s quarterback commit in the 2021 class, was offered Monday by Ole Miss.

    Fay (6-5, 210 pounds) committed to the Spartans at the end of April.

    He had offers from Boston College, Indiana, Illinois and more at the time of his commitment.

    Fay told 247Sports following the Ole Miss offer that he was still committed to Michigan State, but would research new schools who contact his coach.

    Spartans offer freshman OL

    Michigan State has offered a scholarship to Antonio Tripp, a freshman at Owings Mills (Maryland) McDonogh School.

    The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Tripp has seven offers in total. Maryland, Michigan and Penn State the other Big Ten programs who have offered.

    Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic is recruiting Tripp for MSU and extended the offer.

    More information

    Jaden Mangham profile

    Hampton Fay profile

    Antonio Tripp profile

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

    MSU football 2020 game-by-game predictions
    Go through the gallery to view game-by-game predictions for Michigan State's 2020 season, compiled by Detroit News contributor Eric Coughlin. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
    Sept. 5, vs. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): If college football is played this early in the season, new coach Mel Tucker won’t have time to get comfortable before Big Ten play as Michigan State dives in on Week 1. Northwestern senior linebacker Paddy Fisher (pictured) will be challenged with keeping Michigan State running back Elijah Collins in check, and the 2018 Big Ten first-team performer is up to the challenge. Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey takes over at quarterback and is good enough to deal Tucker a loss in his first game. Prediction: Loss Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
    Sept. 12, at BYU (7-6 in 2019): Eight BYU offensive linemen have starting experience, and coach Kalani Sitake has many versatile parts on defense, but the quarterback situation is a battle between Zach Wilson (pictured), Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney. Wilson has almost 4,000 career throwing yards at BYU, but threw nine interceptions last season, Hall is a sophomore that only had 46 attempts in 2019 and Romney is also a relatively inexperienced sophomore. It will be close, but Michigan State has enough to win this one, even on the road. Prediction: Win George Frey, Associated Press
    Sept. 19, vs. Toledo (6-6, 3-5 MAC in 2019): Coach Jason Candle (pictured) enters his fifth full season at Toledo having tripped on the high bar in 2018 and 2019 that he set in 2017, when Toledo won 11 games and a conference title. After a ton of turnover on the staff, Toledo will be better than it was last season, but nowhere near challenging a Power Five team. Michigan State should have no problem in its most likely win of the season. Prediction: Win Duane Burleson, Associated Press
    Sept. 26, vs. Miami (Florida) (6-7, 4-4 ACC in 2019): This will mark the fifth time Michigan State has met Miami in football, all Miami wins, and the first meeting since 1989 when Michigan State, coached by George Perles, lost by six points in East Lansing. The 2020 version of this matchup will be close, too. Miami transfer quarterback D’Eriq King is getting first-round NFL Draft buzz after plenty of success at Houston, but Spartan Stadium will be rocking for this one. Prediction: Win Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
    Oct. 3, at Iowa (10-3, 6-3 Big Ten in 2019): Coach Kirk Ferentz will be breaking in a new quarterback, so Iowa probably won’t look as good as the 2019 squad led by Nate Stanley, but Kinnick Stadium can be a difficult place to find a win. Michigan State’s defense will be tested by one of the best receiving corps in the Big Ten, including senior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (pictured), who had 722 receiving yards last season. Iowa is replacing a lot on defense, but it has enough returning to bottle up Michigan State’s offense. Prediction: Loss Orlando Ramirez, Associated Press
    Oct. 10, vs. Michigan 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten in 2019: Nick Saban is the only Michigan State coach to win the Paul Bunyan Trophy on his first try, a bad omen for Tucker, but expect Michigan State senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons to be particularly motivated for this game. Simmons starred at Ann Arbor Pioneer in high school, right across the street from Michigan Stadium, then committed to play football at Ohio State, decommitted from Urban Meyer, and has now become a star at Michigan State. Tucker will need more than a big game out of only Simmons, though. Prediction: Loss John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Oct. 17, vs. Ohio State (13-1, 9-0 Big Ten in 2019): Barring an injury, Ohio State probably will waltz into East Lansing with a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback. Junior Justin Fields (pictured) was a finalist for the trophy last season after racking up 3,273 passing yards and 51 total touchdowns. With another season of experience, Fields seems primed for an even bigger year in 2020 and will be too much for Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten to overcome. Prediction: Loss David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Oct. 24, at Indiana (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten in 2019): Indiana features a pair of standouts, one on each side of the ball. Junior running back Stevie Scott was a second-team All-Big Ten performer last season and defensive back Tiawan Mullen (pictured) led the Big Ten with 13 pass breakups, including a career-high four at Michigan State. Especially in Bloomington, Indiana has the edge in this one. Prediction: Loss Al Goldis, Associated Press
    Oct. 31, vs. Minnesota (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Coach P.J. Fleck hired a new offensive coordinator at Minnesota this offseason, Mike Sanford Jr., and Sanford has a lot to work with, especially in the passing game. Quarterback Tanner Morgan (right) threw 30 touchdowns and only seven interceptions last season while wide receiver Rashod Bateman (left) reeled in 60 catches for 1,219 yards and 11 scores. Minnesota is too high-powered on offense for Michigan State to overcome. Prediction: Loss Paul Beaty, Associated Press
    Nov. 14, at Penn State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Michigan State is replacing roughly eight defenders from last season’s squad, including two linebackers and a safety, the two position groups most responsible for covering tight ends. That could play a big factor against Penn State, which has one of the most complete tight ends in the country, Pat Freiermuth (pictured), who turned down a shot at the NFL for at least one more season in Happy Valley. Freiermuth had five catches for 60 yards and a whopping three touchdowns in East Lansing last season. Prediction: Loss Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Nov. 21, vs. Rutgers 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten in 2019: Finally done with the brutal middle portion of its schedule, Michigan State will be happy to blow off some steam at home against Rutgers in late November. Even with substantial improvement from last season, Rutgers will still struggle on the road in the Big Ten East. Transfer defensive tackles Mike Dwumfour (Michigan) and Malik Barrow (Ohio State and UCF) will help shore things up in the middle, and captain Tyreek Maddox-Williams is a decent linebacker, but Rutgers will have very little chance of a win in East Lansing. Prediction: Win Barry Reeger, Associated Press
    Nov. 28, at Maryland (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): Playing in College Park means this one will be close. Michigan State will have to control Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus (pictured). When these teams met in 2019, Demus was able to get loose for 96 receiving yards and a touchdown, but the Spartans still won, and probably will in 2020, too. Prediction: Win. Michigan State’s final regular-season record prediction: 5-7 overall, 2-7 Big Ten Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
