East Lansing — Michigan State will continue to periodically play Central Michigan for at least the next decade as it announced three future games with the Chippewas on Wednesday.
The Spartans and Chippewas will meet in the on Sept. 2 to open the 2023 season and will play again on Sept. 11, 2027, and Aug. 31, 2030. All three games will be played at Spartan Stadium. Central Michigan will be paid $1.75 million for the game in 2023 and will earn $1.5 million for each game in 2027 and 2030.
"There is such a great tradition between Central Michigan and Michigan State, and we are excited to build on that with this three-game series," Central Michigan athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. "I appreciate the staff at Michigan State working with us to put together a series that I know our fans and alumni really look forward to and is another great opportunity to play an in-state opponent."
Michigan State leads the all-time series against Central Michigan, 8-3, and has won four in a row, including a 31-20 victory in 2018. Central Michigan has a history of pulling upsets in the series, winning the first two meetings in 1991 and 1992 before adding a two-point victory in 2009.
Future Michigan State football schedules
2020
Sept. 5: NORTHWESTERN
Sept. 12: at BYU
Sept. 19: TOLEDO
Sept. 26: MIAMI (FLA.)
Oct. 3: at Iowa
Oct. 10: MICHIGAN
Oct. 17: OHIO STATE
Oct. 24: at Indiana
Oct. 31: MINNESOTA
Nov. 7: Bye
Nov. 14: at Penn State
Nov. 21: RUTGERS
Nov. 28: at Maryland
2021
Sept. 4: at Northwestern
Sept. 11: YOUNGSTOWN STATE
Sept. 18: at Miami (Fla.)
Sept. 25: NEBRASKA
Oct. 2: WESTERN KENTUCKY (Homecoming)
Oct. 9: Bye
Oct. 16: at Michigan
Oct. 23: PENN STATE
Oct. 30: at Ohio State
Nov. 6: at Purdue
Nov. 13: INDIANA
Nov. 20: at Rutgers
Nov. 27: MARYLAND
2022
Sept. 3: WESTERN MICHIGAN
Sept. 10: AKRON
Sept. 17: at Boise State
Sept. 24: OHIO STATE
Oct. 1: at Illinois
Oct. 8: WISCONSIN (Homecoming)
Oct. 15: Bye
Oct. 22: MICHIGAN
Oct. 29: at Penn State
Nov. 5: MINNESOTA
Nov. 12: RUTGERS
Nov. 19: at Indiana
Nov. 26: at Maryland
2023
Sept. 2: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Sept. 9: RICHMOND
Sept. 16: BOISE STATE
Sept. 23: MARYLAND
Sept. 30: Bye
Oct. 7: at Michigan
Oct. 14: PENN STATE
Oct. 21: at Iowa
Oct. 28: at Minnesota
Nov. 4: INDIANA (Homecoming)
Nov. 11: at Ohio State
Nov. 18: NEBRASKA
Nov. 25: at Rutgers
2024
Aug. 31: FLORIDA ATLANTIC
Sept. 7: TBA
Sept. 14: TBA
Sept. 21: at Boston College
Sept. 28: at Maryland
Oct. 5: MINNESOTA
Oct. 12: NORTHWESTERN (Homecoming)
Oct. 19: at Indiana
Oct. 26: at Purdue
Nov. 2: MICHIGAN
Nov. 9: Bye
Nov. 16: RUTGERS
Nov. 23: OHIO STATE
Nov. 30: at Penn State
2025
Aug. 30: WESTERN MICHIGAN
Sept. 6: YOUNGSTOWN STATE
Sept. 13: Bye
Sept. 20: BOSTON COLLEGE
Sept. 27: at Minnesota
Oct. 4: Bye
Oct. 11: at Michigan
Oct. 18: INDIANA
Oct. 25: at Wisconsin
Nov. 1: MARYLAND
Nov. 8: ILLINOIS
Nov. 15: at Rutgers
Nov. 22: at Ohio State
Nov. 29: PENN STATE
Future nonconference games
Sept. 11, 2027: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Sept. 9, 2028: at Washington
Sept. 8, 2029: OREGON
Aug. 31, 2030: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Sept. 7, 2030: at Oregon
Sept. 6, 2031: WASHINGTON
