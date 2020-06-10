East Lansing — Michigan State will continue to periodically play Central Michigan for at least the next decade as it announced three future games with the Chippewas on Wednesday.

The Spartans and Chippewas will meet in the on Sept. 2 to open the 2023 season and will play again on Sept. 11, 2027, and Aug. 31, 2030. All three games will be played at Spartan Stadium. Central Michigan will be paid $1.75 million for the game in 2023 and will earn $1.5 million for each game in 2027 and 2030.

(Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

"There is such a great tradition between Central Michigan and Michigan State, and we are excited to build on that with this three-game series," Central Michigan athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. "I appreciate the staff at Michigan State working with us to put together a series that I know our fans and alumni really look forward to and is another great opportunity to play an in-state opponent."

Michigan State leads the all-time series against Central Michigan, 8-3, and has won four in a row, including a 31-20 victory in 2018. Central Michigan has a history of pulling upsets in the series, winning the first two meetings in 1991 and 1992 before adding a two-point victory in 2009.

