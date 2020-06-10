MSU football 2020 game-by-game predictions
Go through the gallery to view game-by-game predictions for Michigan State's 2020 season, compiled by Detroit News contributor Eric Coughlin.
Go through the gallery to view game-by-game predictions for Michigan State's 2020 season, compiled by Detroit News contributor Eric Coughlin. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Sept. 5, vs. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): If college football is played this early in the season, new coach Mel Tucker won't have time to get comfortable before Big Ten play as Michigan State dives in on Week 1. Northwestern senior linebacker Paddy Fisher (pictured) will be challenged with keeping Michigan State running back Elijah Collins in check, and the 2018 Big Ten first-team performer is up to the challenge. Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey takes over at quarterback and is good enough to deal Tucker a loss in his first game. Prediction: Loss
Sept. 12, at BYU (7-6 in 2019): Eight BYU offensive linemen have starting experience, and coach Kalani Sitake has many versatile parts on defense, but the quarterback situation is a battle between Zach Wilson (pictured), Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney. Wilson has almost 4,000 career throwing yards at BYU, but threw nine interceptions last season, Hall is a sophomore that only had 46 attempts in 2019 and Romney is also a relatively inexperienced sophomore. It will be close, but Michigan State has enough to win this one, even on the road. Prediction: Win
Sept. 19, vs. Toledo (6-6, 3-5 MAC in 2019): Coach Jason Candle (pictured) enters his fifth full season at Toledo having tripped on the high bar in 2018 and 2019 that he set in 2017, when Toledo won 11 games and a conference title. After a ton of turnover on the staff, Toledo will be better than it was last season, but nowhere near challenging a Power Five team. Michigan State should have no problem in its most likely win of the season. Prediction: Win
Sept. 26, vs. Miami (Florida) (6-7, 4-4 ACC in 2019): This will mark the fifth time Michigan State has met Miami in football, all Miami wins, and the first meeting since 1989 when Michigan State, coached by George Perles, lost by six points in East Lansing. The 2020 version of this matchup will be close, too. Miami transfer quarterback D'Eriq King is getting first-round NFL Draft buzz after plenty of success at Houston, but Spartan Stadium will be rocking for this one. Prediction: Win
Oct. 3, at Iowa (10-3, 6-3 Big Ten in 2019): Coach Kirk Ferentz will be breaking in a new quarterback, so Iowa probably won't look as good as the 2019 squad led by Nate Stanley, but Kinnick Stadium can be a difficult place to find a win. Michigan State's defense will be tested by one of the best receiving corps in the Big Ten, including senior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (pictured), who had 722 receiving yards last season. Iowa is replacing a lot on defense, but it has enough returning to bottle up Michigan State's offense. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 10, vs. Michigan 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten in 2019: Nick Saban is the only Michigan State coach to win the Paul Bunyan Trophy on his first try, a bad omen for Tucker, but expect Michigan State senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons to be particularly motivated for this game. Simmons starred at Ann Arbor Pioneer in high school, right across the street from Michigan Stadium, then committed to play football at Ohio State, decommitted from Urban Meyer, and has now become a star at Michigan State. Tucker will need more than a big game out of only Simmons, though. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 17, vs. Ohio State (13-1, 9-0 Big Ten in 2019): Barring an injury, Ohio State probably will waltz into East Lansing with a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback. Junior Justin Fields (pictured) was a finalist for the trophy last season after racking up 3,273 passing yards and 51 total touchdowns. With another season of experience, Fields seems primed for an even bigger year in 2020 and will be too much for Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten to overcome. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 24, at Indiana (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten in 2019): Indiana features a pair of standouts, one on each side of the ball. Junior running back Stevie Scott was a second-team All-Big Ten performer last season and defensive back Tiawan Mullen (pictured) led the Big Ten with 13 pass breakups, including a career-high four at Michigan State. Especially in Bloomington, Indiana has the edge in this one. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 31, vs. Minnesota (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Coach P.J. Fleck hired a new offensive coordinator at Minnesota this offseason, Mike Sanford Jr., and Sanford has a lot to work with, especially in the passing game. Quarterback Tanner Morgan (right) threw 30 touchdowns and only seven interceptions last season while wide receiver Rashod Bateman (left) reeled in 60 catches for 1,219 yards and 11 scores. Minnesota is too high-powered on offense for Michigan State to overcome. Prediction: Loss
Nov. 14, at Penn State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Michigan State is replacing roughly eight defenders from last season's squad, including two linebackers and a safety, the two position groups most responsible for covering tight ends. That could play a big factor against Penn State, which has one of the most complete tight ends in the country, Pat Freiermuth (pictured), who turned down a shot at the NFL for at least one more season in Happy Valley. Freiermuth had five catches for 60 yards and a whopping three touchdowns in East Lansing last season. Prediction: Loss
Nov. 21, vs. Rutgers 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten in 2019: Finally done with the brutal middle portion of its schedule, Michigan State will be happy to blow off some steam at home against Rutgers in late November. Even with substantial improvement from last season, Rutgers will still struggle on the road in the Big Ten East. Transfer defensive tackles Mike Dwumfour (Michigan) and Malik Barrow (Ohio State and UCF) will help shore things up in the middle, and captain Tyreek Maddox-Williams is a decent linebacker, but Rutgers will have very little chance of a win in East Lansing. Prediction: Win
Nov. 28, at Maryland (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): Playing in College Park means this one will be close. Michigan State will have to control Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus (pictured). When these teams met in 2019, Demus was able to get loose for 96 receiving yards and a touchdown, but the Spartans still won, and probably will in 2020, too. Prediction: Win. Michigan State's final regular-season record prediction: 5-7 overall, 2-7 Big Ten
    East Lansing — Michigan State will continue to periodically play Central Michigan for at least the next decade as it announced three future games with the Chippewas on Wednesday.

    The Spartans and Chippewas will meet in the on Sept. 2 to open the 2023 season and will play again on Sept. 11, 2027, and Aug. 31, 2030. All three games will be played at Spartan Stadium. Central Michigan will be paid $1.75 million for the game in 2023 and will earn $1.5 million for each game in 2027 and 2030.

    "There is such a great tradition between Central Michigan and Michigan State, and we are excited to build on that with this three-game series," Central Michigan athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. "I appreciate the staff at Michigan State working with us to put together a series that I know our fans and alumni really look forward to and is another great opportunity to play an in-state opponent."

    Michigan State leads the all-time series against Central Michigan, 8-3, and has won four in a row, including a 31-20 victory in 2018. Central Michigan has a history of pulling upsets in the series, winning the first two meetings in 1991 and 1992 before adding a two-point victory in 2009.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    Future Michigan State football schedules

    2020

    Sept. 5: NORTHWESTERN

    Sept. 12: at BYU

    Sept. 19: TOLEDO

    Sept. 26: MIAMI (FLA.)

    Oct. 3: at Iowa

    Oct. 10: MICHIGAN

    Oct. 17: OHIO STATE

    Oct. 24: at Indiana

    Oct. 31: MINNESOTA

    Nov. 7: Bye

    Nov. 14: at Penn State

    Nov. 21: RUTGERS

    Nov. 28: at Maryland

    2021

    Sept. 4: at Northwestern

    Sept. 11: YOUNGSTOWN STATE

    Sept. 18: at Miami (Fla.)

    Sept. 25: NEBRASKA

    Oct. 2: WESTERN KENTUCKY (Homecoming)

    Oct. 9: Bye

    Oct. 16: at Michigan

    Oct. 23: PENN STATE

    Oct. 30: at Ohio State

    Nov. 6: at Purdue

    Nov. 13: INDIANA

    Nov. 20: at Rutgers

    Nov. 27: MARYLAND

    2022

    Sept. 3: WESTERN MICHIGAN

    Sept. 10: AKRON

    Sept. 17: at Boise State

    Sept. 24: OHIO STATE

    Oct. 1: at Illinois

    Oct. 8: WISCONSIN (Homecoming)

    Oct. 15: Bye

    Oct. 22: MICHIGAN

    Oct. 29: at Penn State

    Nov. 5: MINNESOTA

    Nov. 12: RUTGERS

    Nov. 19: at Indiana

    Nov. 26: at Maryland

    2023

    Sept. 2: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

    Sept. 9: RICHMOND

    Sept. 16: BOISE STATE

    Sept. 23: MARYLAND

    Sept. 30: Bye

    Oct. 7: at Michigan

    Oct. 14: PENN STATE

    Oct. 21: at Iowa

    Oct. 28: at Minnesota

    Nov. 4: INDIANA (Homecoming)

    Nov. 11: at Ohio State

    Nov. 18: NEBRASKA

    Nov. 25: at Rutgers

    2024

    Aug. 31: FLORIDA ATLANTIC

    Sept. 7: TBA

    Sept. 14: TBA

    Sept. 21: at Boston College

    Sept. 28: at Maryland

    Oct. 5: MINNESOTA

    Oct. 12: NORTHWESTERN (Homecoming)

    Oct. 19: at Indiana

    Oct. 26: at Purdue

    Nov. 2: MICHIGAN

    Nov. 9: Bye

    Nov. 16: RUTGERS

    Nov. 23: OHIO STATE

    Nov. 30: at Penn State

    2025

    Aug. 30: WESTERN MICHIGAN

    Sept. 6: YOUNGSTOWN STATE

    Sept. 13: Bye

    Sept. 20: BOSTON COLLEGE

    Sept. 27: at Minnesota

    Oct. 4: Bye

    Oct. 11: at Michigan

    Oct. 18: INDIANA

    Oct. 25: at Wisconsin

    Nov. 1: MARYLAND

    Nov. 8: ILLINOIS

    Nov. 15: at Rutgers

    Nov. 22: at Ohio State

    Nov. 29: PENN STATE

    Future nonconference games

    Sept. 11, 2027: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

    Sept. 9, 2028: at Washington

    Sept. 8, 2029: OREGON

    Aug. 31, 2030: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

    Sept. 7, 2030: at Oregon

    Sept. 6, 2031: WASHINGTON

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE