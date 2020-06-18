Go through the gallery above as The Detroit News picks Michigan State's best players at each position over the past 25 years. (Go here if you are having trouble viewing the gallery.)

The last 25 years has included some of the most successful seasons in Michigan State football history.

So, it stands to reason the Spartans have had their share of standouts during that stretch, and now seemed like the perfect time to give you our picks as the best throughout the past quarter-century.

Greg Jones (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

There’s been plenty of talent to go through East Lansing as the Spartans won three Big Ten titles in that span.

As with most lists, there were some tough calls. Kirk Cousins isn’t on it. Neither is T.J. Duckett or Max Bullough, or a heck of a crop of receivers in Tony Lippett, B.J. Cunningham and Aaron Burbridge.

But, we had to make some tough calls. Here it is, the best at MSU from 1995 to now.