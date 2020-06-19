Here are some of Michigan State's top targets in the 2022 class who have connections to the Spartan program:

►Isaac Thompson, safety, St. Louis (Mo.) University: Thompson’s father Hickey Thompson played at Michigan State in 1993 and brought his sons back for events at Michigan State, including a spring game. Isaac has now turned into a 6-foot-1, 190-pound four-star with offers from around the country, but he has said he grew up liking the Spartans, and as he is able to get to know Mel Tucker and his staff further, expect MSU to continue to be one of the contenders in a crowded race.

Jordan Cannon (Photo: MediaNews Group)

►Jordan Cannon, linebacker, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s: Cannon is the cousin of late former Spartan cornerback Mylan Hicks. The Spartans were his first scholarship offer. Since then, Michigan, Cincinnati and Toledo have also offered the hard-hitting middle backer. While he is planning to see which other offers come along at this early stage, Michigan State is expected to be a top option here.

►Jaden Mangham, athlete, Birmingham Groves: While there is not a direct family connection to Michigan State for Mangham, there is one to Mel Tucker and his staff as Mangham’s older brother Jaren played for Tucker, running backs coach William Peagler, offensive coordinator Jay Johnson and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic at Colorado. The younger Mangham has insisted the process will be his own and not follow his brother’s, but the familiarity with Tucker and his staff is a check-mark in the right column for the Spartans. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Mangham is quickly expanding his offer list and could play receiver or defensive back in college.

►Darrius Clemons, wide receiver, Portland (Ore.) Westview: Clemons is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound four-star regarded as one of the nation’s best at his position. While he is in the Pacific Northwest now, Clemons grew up in Michigan and his first college football game was at Michigan State. He camped with the Spartans last summer and earned an offer. Since then, his offer list has grown with Oregon, Michigan, Minnesota and Kansas State among the other schools now being considered.

Trey Bixby (Photo: 247Sports)

►Trey Bixby, defensive end, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward: Bixby played varsity as a sophomore, somewhat rare at St. Edward. The bookend defensive end on the other side helping him transition was Michigan State signee Jeff Pietrowski. The Spartans also signed wide receiver Montorie Foster from St. Edward and have other alums like the Dowell brothers suit up in Green and White. That should help Michigan State hang around for Bixby, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound four-star also looking at Wisconsin, Minnesota and others.

MSU target has commitment coming

Baton Rouge (La.) Scotlandville Magnet safety Jah’von Grigsby will announce his commitment on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-0, 185-pound Grigsby is also considering Auburn, Kansas, Louisville, Purdue and others, but both of the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions logged have him choosing Michigan State.

Grigsby conducted a virtual visit with the Spartans in April.

He has not been to campus in person but said location and weather would not factor into his commitment.

“The weather, it’s not a big deal, because you’ve got to think about it like when you go to the NFL, everywhere is not gonna be always hot,” he said. “You’re gonna have to play in some games where it’s snowing. Plus it’s a different experience. And down here, since I’ve been in Louisiana, it’s only snowed twice. I want to get out and explore more.”

Also a track athlete, Grigsby is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 20 rising senior prospect in Louisiana.

