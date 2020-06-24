In an update to Michigan State season ticket holders, MSU athletic director Bill Beekman anticipates reducing the number of fans that will be able to attend games at Spartan Stadium this fall and said while ticketing plans and the game-day experience are not yet finalized, they’re starting to take shape.

Earlier this month Beekman said he expects Spartan Stadium to be at 20 to 30% of its capacity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming football season still has not been finalized, but schools are making preparations as though it will happen.

Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman says he anticipates limited attendance at Spartan Stadium this season.

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work through this formidable challenge,” Beekman wrote in the letter sent Wednesday.

He said a “Reserved by Section” plan is being considered for this season and fans would assigned a reserved section and range of rows in the lower, middle or upper portions of the section. On game day, fans can then choose seats within that reserved section and row range to allow them to sit with their group while self-distancing from others.

Reserved seating in premium seating areas including the Sideline Club, Huntington Club, and Huntington Club Suites will be maintained and proper social distancing will be enforced. Beekman noted in the letter if capacity is reduced, the number of tickets for the premium areas could also be reduced.

Beekman said parking and tailgating options are being evaluated.

“Please note that any changes made will be temporary and will be done in consultation with medical professionals and public safety,” he wrote.

He also indicated that some MSU season-ticket holders might already have decided not to attend games this season. Beekman is asking them to consider converting payments to a 100 percent tax-deductible contribution to the Spartan Fund or apply payments to the 2021 season.

“Doing so will help Spartan athletics at a most crucial time,” Beekman wrote.

