Michigan State reported Thursday that two student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 during a second round of testing involving 114 athletes that took place Monday.

In a release Thursday, Michigan State said the two student-athletes who tested positive will be isolated for 10 to 14 days with daily check-ins. Last week, 124 student-athletes were tested at MSU and one tested positive. Another student-athlete who had tested positive while at home remained quarantined at home.

MSU athletic director Bill Beekman. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Individuals who tested negative twice are now permitted to take part in voluntary workouts. For workouts, student-athletes will be split into small groups based on the individuals with whom they live.

For those who test positive, housing will be arranged based on prior living arrangements and need for isolation if living with others. Daily check-ins with athletic training staff will be conducted. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts.

Also, according to the MSU statement, one student-athlete will be required to quarantine for 14 days after initial contact tracing revealed close contact with an individual who tested positive.

No athletic department staff members tested positive during Monday’s testing.

Last week, Michigan announced it had performed 221 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and two athletes, both asymptomatic, were positive for the virus. None of Michigan’s athletic staff tested positive as of that report.

