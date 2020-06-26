Michigan football 2020 game-by-game predictions
Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions for Michigan football's 2020 season by Detroit News contributor Eric Coughlin, including a Sept. 26 clash with Wisconsin in Ann Arbor.
Sept. 5, at Washington (8-5, 4-5 Pac-12 in 2019): Former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake takes over at head coach for the retired Chris Petersen at Washington with a new offensive coordinator (John Donovan) and starting quarterback, redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon (pictured), redshirt freshman Dylan Morris or freshman Ethan Garbers. Michigan will have a new starter at quarterback as well: redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey, redshirt sophomore Joe Milton or possibly a grad transfer. It’s unlikely either passing game will look pretty this early in the season, keeping this one close. Prediction: Win
Sept. 12, vs. Ball State (5-7, 4-4 MAC in 2019): In the easiest game on the schedule, Michigan should roll. Ball State coach Mike Neu (pictured), entering his fifth season, helped his team put up impressive numbers on offense in 2019, 34.8 points per game and 463 yards per game, but graduated key pieces from last season on the offensive line and in the offensive backfield. Expect Michigan’s offense to feast on a below-average defense. Prediction: Win
Sept. 19, vs. Arkansas State 8-5, 5-3 Sun Belt in 2019: The Sun Belt West is not exactly the most feared division in college football, but Arkansas State was able to finish second in the West Division in 2019, and coach Blake Anderson (pictured) has been able to take his team to a bowl game for all six seasons that he’s been at Arkansas State. His team wasn’t spectacular on either side of the ball in 2019, just solid. None of that should matter — Michigan’s the far superior team. Prediction: Win
Sept. 26, vs. Wisconsin (10-4, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): This game is setting up to be close. Wisconsin didn’t lose a ton from a very good defense last season, and will probably stroll into Ann Arbor with good experience at quarterback if senior Jack Coan (pictured) beats redshirt freshman Graham Mertz for the starting job. Coach Paul Chryst hasn’t won in two tries at Michigan and needs to replace two-time Doak Walker Award-winner Jonathan Taylor, but when was the last time Wisconsin wasn’t able to field a great running back? Prediction: Loss
Oct. 3, vs. Penn State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Coach James Franklin has been recruiting very well at Penn State, and last season’s two-loss team returns 13 starters on offense and defense combined. Accounting for Penn State All-American Micah Parsons (pictured) at linebacker will be a big test for Michigan’s inexperience at quarterback and on the offensive line. No matter who wins, it will be a nail-biter in Ann Arbor. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 10, at Michigan State (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten in 2019): On paper, this game looks like a Michigan win, but that has been said many times in this series with different results. If one of coach Jim Harbaugh’s top lieutenants, defensive coordinator Don Brown, can devise a scheme to stop Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (pictured), it’s unlikely new Michigan State coach Mel Tucker will be able to find anything else on offense. Especially in Tucker’s first season, Harbaugh has enough to win this one on the road. Prediction: Win
Oct. 17, at Minnesota (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): It might feel like ancient history at this point, but the last time Michigan played at Minnesota it took a desperate goal-line stand to get Harbaugh his sixth victory as Michigan coach. That was back in 2015, and a lot has changed for Minnesota since that Halloween night in Minneapolis. Former Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck is entering his fourth season as Minnesota’s head man, the recruiting has picked up significantly, and Minnesota is fresh off a two-loss season in which it won a share of the Big Ten West title. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 24, vs. Purdue (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten in 2019): Coach Jeff Brohm’s win totals at Purdue, starting in 2017 when he was hired away from Louisville: seven, six, four. 2018 did include a win against Ohio State, and injuries have taken their toll, but the overall trajectory of Brohm’s program must be concerning for Purdue fans, even if about three losses is the historical ceiling in West Lafayette. Defensive end George Karlaftis (pictured) will test Michigan’s young offensive line, but Harbaugh’s squad will get it done at home. Prediction: Win
Nov. 7, vs. Maryland (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): It’s very likely that either Maryland or Rutgers will finish last in the Big Ten East. Presumptive starter at quarterback, Josh Jackson (Saline, pictured), son of former Michigan running backs coach Fred Jackson, was bad last season, only averaging 6.2 yards per attempt in 10 games. Maryland won’t have the ball often, a sure-fire recipe for losing on the road. Prediction: Win
Nov. 14, at Rutgers (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten in 2019): Rutgers will try to target Michigan’s defensive tackles with its run game. Junior running back Isaih Pacheco (pictured) had three games with 100 or more rushing yards in 2019 for Rutgers, including 102 yards against Penn State, and represents Rutgers’ best hope on offense. Greg Schiano is back as coach after leading Rutgers from 2001 to 2011, including a seven-season stretch when he took the team to six bowl games. Prediction: Win
Nov. 21, vs. Indiana (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten in 2019): Quarterback Peyton Ramsey, offensive lineman Coy Cronk and six other Indiana football players have hit the transfer portal in 2020. Last season was the best in Bloomington since the early ‘90s, but coach Tom Allen has lost too much off that team to challenge the best teams in the Big Ten. An interesting subplot to this game will be the performance of Indiana’s new offensive coordinator, 31-year-old Saline native and former Michigan quarterback Nick Sheridan. Prediction: Win
Nov. 28, at Ohio State (13-1, 9-0 Big Ten in 2019): By this point in the season, Michigan better hope it has a quarterback capable of handling The Game in Columbus. Ohio State has been a defensive back factory under coaches Urban Meyer and Ryan Day, and junior cornerback Shaun Wade (pictured) looks like the next in line. Harbaugh gave Ohio State a run for its money on the road in 2016, but 2020’s Michigan squad won’t be as good as 2016’s, and Ohio State’s 2020 team will probably be better than 2016’s College Football Playoff qualifier. Prediction: Loss. Michigan’s regular-season record prediction: 8-4, 5-4 Big Ten
    The Michigan football team has won the last two meetings with Michigan State. The Spartans, though, have won the decade.

    That's according to The Sporting News, which on Friday ranked its top 25 programs of the decade. Michigan State checks in at No. 14, while Michigan is No. 17.

    Writer Bill Bender says that's the result of a points system the Sporting News used to determine the rankings that also can be found here.

    The Spartans are coming off back-to-back 7-6 seasons, but won at least 11 games in five of six seasons from 2010-2015. That run included three Big Ten titles and a College Football Playoff appearance.

    "The Spartans were more of a power in the front half of the 2010s under Mark Dantonio," Bender writes, "and that peaked with a College Football Playoff appearance in 2015. Michigan State's challenge in the next decade will be dealing with Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. Dantonio had a .500 record against those schools. How will Mel Tucker fare?"

    Michigan, meanwhile, has won 10 games in three of Jim Harbaugh's five seasons in Ann Arbor, but its Big Ten title drought stretches to 2004.

    "The Wolverines were 38-26 over five seasons before Jim Harbaugh arrived," Bender writes. "He's 47-18 since, which has pushed the program on an upward trajectory back toward playoff contention. Michigan isn't overrated or underrated. It's stuck in perpetual playoff purgatory because Ohio State's shadow looms over the program. Michigan has not won the Big Ten championship since 2004, and the Buckeyes are the biggest reason why."

    In head to head meetings since 2010, Michigan State owns a 6-4 advantage, but has lost three of the last four.

    Alabama topped Sporting News' rankings.

    MSU football 2020 game-by-game predictions
    Go through the gallery to view game-by-game predictions for Michigan State's 2020 season, compiled by Detroit News contributor Eric Coughlin.
    Sept. 5, vs. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): If college football is played this early in the season, new coach Mel Tucker won’t have time to get comfortable before Big Ten play as Michigan State dives in on Week 1. Northwestern senior linebacker Paddy Fisher (pictured) will be challenged with keeping Michigan State running back Elijah Collins in check, and the 2018 Big Ten first-team performer is up to the challenge. Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey takes over at quarterback and is good enough to deal Tucker a loss in his first game. Prediction: Loss
    Sept. 12, at BYU (7-6 in 2019): Eight BYU offensive linemen have starting experience, and coach Kalani Sitake has many versatile parts on defense, but the quarterback situation is a battle between Zach Wilson (pictured), Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney. Wilson has almost 4,000 career throwing yards at BYU, but threw nine interceptions last season, Hall is a sophomore that only had 46 attempts in 2019 and Romney is also a relatively inexperienced sophomore. It will be close, but Michigan State has enough to win this one, even on the road. Prediction: Win
    Sept. 19, vs. Toledo (6-6, 3-5 MAC in 2019): Coach Jason Candle (pictured) enters his fifth full season at Toledo having tripped on the high bar in 2018 and 2019 that he set in 2017, when Toledo won 11 games and a conference title. After a ton of turnover on the staff, Toledo will be better than it was last season, but nowhere near challenging a Power Five team. Michigan State should have no problem in its most likely win of the season. Prediction: Win
    Sept. 26, vs. Miami (Florida) (6-7, 4-4 ACC in 2019): This will mark the fifth time Michigan State has met Miami in football, all Miami wins, and the first meeting since 1989 when Michigan State, coached by George Perles, lost by six points in East Lansing. The 2020 version of this matchup will be close, too. Miami transfer quarterback D’Eriq King is getting first-round NFL Draft buzz after plenty of success at Houston, but Spartan Stadium will be rocking for this one. Prediction: Win
    Oct. 3, at Iowa (10-3, 6-3 Big Ten in 2019): Coach Kirk Ferentz will be breaking in a new quarterback, so Iowa probably won’t look as good as the 2019 squad led by Nate Stanley, but Kinnick Stadium can be a difficult place to find a win. Michigan State’s defense will be tested by one of the best receiving corps in the Big Ten, including senior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (pictured), who had 722 receiving yards last season. Iowa is replacing a lot on defense, but it has enough returning to bottle up Michigan State’s offense. Prediction: Loss
    Oct. 10, vs. Michigan 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten in 2019: Nick Saban is the only Michigan State coach to win the Paul Bunyan Trophy on his first try, a bad omen for Tucker, but expect Michigan State senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons to be particularly motivated for this game. Simmons starred at Ann Arbor Pioneer in high school, right across the street from Michigan Stadium, then committed to play football at Ohio State, decommitted from Urban Meyer, and has now become a star at Michigan State. Tucker will need more than a big game out of only Simmons, though. Prediction: Loss
    Oct. 17, vs. Ohio State (13-1, 9-0 Big Ten in 2019): Barring an injury, Ohio State probably will waltz into East Lansing with a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback. Junior Justin Fields (pictured) was a finalist for the trophy last season after racking up 3,273 passing yards and 51 total touchdowns. With another season of experience, Fields seems primed for an even bigger year in 2020 and will be too much for Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten to overcome. Prediction: Loss
    Oct. 24, at Indiana (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten in 2019): Indiana features a pair of standouts, one on each side of the ball. Junior running back Stevie Scott was a second-team All-Big Ten performer last season and defensive back Tiawan Mullen (pictured) led the Big Ten with 13 pass breakups, including a career-high four at Michigan State. Especially in Bloomington, Indiana has the edge in this one. Prediction: Loss
    Oct. 31, vs. Minnesota (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Coach P.J. Fleck hired a new offensive coordinator at Minnesota this offseason, Mike Sanford Jr., and Sanford has a lot to work with, especially in the passing game. Quarterback Tanner Morgan (right) threw 30 touchdowns and only seven interceptions last season while wide receiver Rashod Bateman (left) reeled in 60 catches for 1,219 yards and 11 scores. Minnesota is too high-powered on offense for Michigan State to overcome. Prediction: Loss
    Nov. 14, at Penn State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Michigan State is replacing roughly eight defenders from last season’s squad, including two linebackers and a safety, the two position groups most responsible for covering tight ends. That could play a big factor against Penn State, which has one of the most complete tight ends in the country, Pat Freiermuth (pictured), who turned down a shot at the NFL for at least one more season in Happy Valley. Freiermuth had five catches for 60 yards and a whopping three touchdowns in East Lansing last season. Prediction: Loss
    Nov. 21, vs. Rutgers 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten in 2019: Finally done with the brutal middle portion of its schedule, Michigan State will be happy to blow off some steam at home against Rutgers in late November. Even with substantial improvement from last season, Rutgers will still struggle on the road in the Big Ten East. Transfer defensive tackles Mike Dwumfour (Michigan) and Malik Barrow (Ohio State and UCF) will help shore things up in the middle, and captain Tyreek Maddox-Williams is a decent linebacker, but Rutgers will have very little chance of a win in East Lansing. Prediction: Win
    Nov. 28, at Maryland (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): Playing in College Park means this one will be close. Michigan State will have to control Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus (pictured). When these teams met in 2019, Demus was able to get loose for 96 receiving yards and a touchdown, but the Spartans still won, and probably will in 2020, too. Prediction: Win. Michigan State’s final regular-season record prediction: 5-7 overall, 2-7 Big Ten
