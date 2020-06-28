Gabe Nealy, a former verbal commit for the Michigan State football program, has decided to stay a little closer to home.

Nealy, a three-star safety from Miami Gulliver Prep, revealed Saturday that he plans to play for South Florida in 2021.

Gabe Nealy (Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Nealy committed to Michigan State on April 11, becoming the third member of Mel Tucker's first recruiting class for the Spartans, saying he was "120% committed to Michigan State University."

He announced his decommitment on May 26, at the time leaving Michigan State with three defensive backs in its 2021 class.

Nealy is rated the No. 78 safety in the country, according to the 247Sports composite, and No. 136 player overall in the state of Florida in 2021.