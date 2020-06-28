Michigan State 2021 football commitments
Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Kameron Allen, North Forney High, Forney, Texas, TE, 6-5, 220 pounds, three stars. Damon Sayles, 247Sports
Antoine Booth, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic, CB, 6-0, 185 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Ethan Boyd, East Lansing, OT, 6-7, 285 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Charles Brantley, Venice (Fla.) High, CB, 6-0, 160 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Hampton Fay, Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal, QB, 6-5, 210 pounds, three stars. Brian Perroni, 247Sports
Michael Gravely Jr., Cleveland Glenville, safety, 6-1, 193 pounds, three stars. Josh McCoy, 247Sports
Derrick Harmon, Detroit Loyola, DT, 6-3, 320 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Davion Primm, Oak Park, RB, 6-0, 201 pounds, three stars. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Mark Vassett, Melbourne, Australia (ProKick Australia), punter, 6-4, 210 pounds. Twitter: @mvassett
Tyson Watson, Warren Mott, DE, 6-6, 270 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Kevin Wigenton, The Hun School, Princeton, N.J., G, 6-5, 290 pounds, three stars. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
    Gabe Nealy, a former verbal commit for the Michigan State football program, has decided to stay a little closer to home.

    Nealy, a three-star safety from Miami Gulliver Prep, revealed Saturday that he plans to play for South Florida in 2021.

    The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Nealy committed to Michigan State on April 11, becoming the third member of Mel Tucker's first recruiting class for the Spartans, saying he was "120% committed to Michigan State University."

    He announced his decommitment on May 26, at the time leaving Michigan State with three defensive backs in its 2021 class.

    Nealy is rated the No. 78 safety in the country, according to the 247Sports composite, and No. 136 player overall in the state of Florida in 2021.