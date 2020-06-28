Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Former Michigan State commit Gabe Nealy says he's headed to South Florida
The Detroit News
Published 1:01 p.m. ET June 28, 2020 | Updated 1:02 p.m. ET June 28, 2020
Gabe Nealy, a former verbal commit for the Michigan State football program, has decided to stay a little closer to home.
Nealy, a three-star safety from Miami Gulliver Prep, revealed Saturday that he plans to play for South Florida in 2021.
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Nealy committed to Michigan State on April 11, becoming the third member of Mel Tucker's first recruiting class for the Spartans, saying he was "120% committed to Michigan State University."
