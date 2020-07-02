Michigan State announced on Thursday that one student-athlete who has previously tested positive for COVID-19 once again returned another positive test result.

That individual was one of 41 student-athletes that were tested on Monday. For the student-athlete that tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue while the individual remains in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs.

Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to that student-athlete being allowed to return to any level of workouts.

Members of Michigan State’s freshman football class reported to campus this week as the bulk of those tested Monday were those who were being tested for the first time. Those student-athletes will undergo another test next week and will need a negative result before they are cleared to take part in voluntary workouts.

No athletic department staff members tested positive during Monday’s testing.

Michigan State first welcomed back football players as well as men’s and women’s basketball players on June 15. In that first wave of testing, there was one positive result out of 124 tested. A week later, another 114 student-athletes were tested with two coming up positive. Those who tested positive a second time were isolated for 10-14 days with daily check-ins from the training staff.

