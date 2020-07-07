For the second time in little more than a week, Michigan State landed a commitment from a five-star prospect ranked among the best players in the nation.

Max Christie, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Rolling Meadows, Illinois, announced on Tuesday he was committing to the Spartans, a declaration that comes eight days after Ypsilanti’s Emoni Bates, regarded as the top prospect in the nation regardless of class, said he was committing to Michigan State.

Max Christie (Photo: USA Basketball)

Christie, in an interview broadcast on Fox Sports, said he picked MSU because “it’s a prestigious program not only in the Big Ten but nationally. They win a lot and they know what’s they’re doing. They have a winning culture and a great family.”

Christie is ranked as the 13th overall player in the 2021 class by 247Sports and is the top-rated shooting guard. He joins a class that includes four-star guard Pierre Brooks II from Detroit and potentially Bates, if he indeed reclassifies to next year’s class and opts to play a season of college basketball.

The Spartans beat out Duke, a rare recruiting victory for Tom Izzo and his staff, who have lost their share of top prospects to the Blue Devils over the years. Christie was also considering Illinois, Northwestern and Baylor.

Christie said he is not looking to reclassify to the 2020 class and would not likely change his mind about his MSU commitment.

“I’m 100% committed to Michigan State,” he said. “I probably would not be taking any offer from the G League.”

Michigan State’s work in the 2021 class likely doesn’t end with Christie’s commitment. The Spartans have been heavily pursuing four-star point guard Jaden Akins of Farmington, as well as a handful of other highly rated prospects.

