Michigan State said is conducted COVID-19 tests on 74 student-athletes on July 6 and all were returned negative.

Some of the athletes were tested for the first time and some for the second time.

For those tested for the first time, a second negative test result will be required this week before those athletes will be cleared to take part in workouts on MSU's campus.

Athletes who received their second consecutive negative test result were cleared to take part in workouts.

Michigan State also said no athletic department staff members were positive from the July 6 testing, but MSU did not say how many tests were given to those individuals.