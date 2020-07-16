The Detroit News' top 15 returning Big Ten basketball players in 2020-21
Go through the gallery as James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the top 15 Big Ten players returning for the 2020-21 season, including Michigan's Franz Wagner (pictured). Players are listed alphabetically.
Go through the gallery as James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the top 15 Big Ten players returning for the 2020-21 season, including Michigan's Franz Wagner (pictured). Players are listed alphabetically.
Geo Baker, Rutgers: A three-year starter, Baker has been a productive guard who has played a part in the program’s transformation under coach Steve Pikiell. He did a little bit of everything — 10.9 points per game to go with a team-high 98 assists and 31 steals in 2019-20 — and thrived in crunch time during Big Ten play last season. While Rutgers has relied on a balanced effort in recent years, Baker will likely be motivated to do even more to deliver the Scarlet Knights their first NCAA Tournament bid since 1991. Adam Hunger, Associated Press
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa: The sharpshooter was granted a fifth season of eligibility after his 2019-20 campaign was cut short to hip surgery, giving him the chance to build upon his stellar career. Bohannon already holds the program record with 284 made 3-pointers and is 90 deep balls away from the Big Ten’s career record, which is held by Ohio State’s Jon Diebler. With 504 career assists, he’ll also have a shot to top Jeff Horner’s total of 612 and set another all-time mark at Iowa. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
CJ Fredrick, Iowa: It didn’t take long for Fredrick to put opposing defenses on notice with his long-range prowess. He shot an absurd 46.1% from beyond the arc, which was tops in the Big Ten, and made at least three 3-pointers in a contest six times. He also ranked sixth among Big Ten freshmen in scoring (10.2 points) and produced three 20-point performances. After being named to the league’s All-Freshman Team, he’s one to watch in 2020-21. Terrance Williams, Associated Press
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers: Harper’s offensive and defensive numbers improved across the board his sophomore season. The 6-foot-6 wing led the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game and paced the Scarlet Knights with a team-high 11.9 points in conference play. Yet, tougher competition seemed to bring out the best in Harper. In eight games against nationally ranked foes, he averaged 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds and shot 50% from the field. John Minchillo, Associated Press
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana: Last season, only four freshmen in the nation led their team in scoring, rebounding, free-throw percentage and blocked shots. Jackson-Davis was among that select group. The 6-foot-9 forward put together an impressive rookie campaign where he averaged 13.5 points, set a program freshman record with 270 rebounds, recorded 12 double-doubles and finished second in the conference with a 56.6 field-goal percentage. He’ll be among the best big men in the Big Ten next season. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Myreon Jones, Penn State: The 6-foot-3 guard made a big leap from his freshman to sophomore year and emerged as one of the Nittany Lions’ top scoring options last season. He averaged 13.3 points and three assists per game while shooting 40.3% from 3-point range. With the Lamar Stevens era over in Happy Valley, Jones is in line to pick up the torch and take on a leading role. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Joshua Langford, Michigan State: Coach Tom Izzo has expressed hope that Langford will suit up next season after missing most of the 2018-19 season and all last season with foot injuries. If Langford is able to go, his return would be a significant boost for a Spartans squad that already must replace Cassius Winston and possibly Xavier Tillman and/or Aaron Henry. The 6-foot-5 guard would provide a scoring punch — he was averaging 15 points per game in 2018-19 and is a career 40.7% 3-point shooter — and a needed veteran presence. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Micah Potter, Wisconsin: The 6-foot-10 forward proved to the be worth the long wait after transferring from Ohio State in 2018. In Big Ten play, Potter averaged 10.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 54.2% from the field and 46.9% from 3-point range. Even though he primarily came off the bench, he made a huge impact during the Badgers’ Big Ten title run and his numbers per 40 minutes were eye-popping at 23 points and 14.2 rebounds. Andy Manis, Associated Press
Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin: Reuvers, a 6-foot-11 forward, is an all-round threat and key cog in the Badgers’ returning core. He averaged a team-high 13.1 points last season and is a legitimate scorer on the perimeter, shooting 35.8% from 3-point range over the past two years. He’s also just as effective on the other end as a rim protector. He has 144 blocked shots through three seasons and is on pace to shatter Ethan Happ’s program record of 154. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin: Trice has been solid for the Badgers the past two seasons (averaging 10.7 points and 3.4 assists while shooting 38.4% on 3-pointers), but he has been overshadowed by all the other big-name point guards in the conference. He’ll get his chance to stand out in 2020-21. While it’s unlikely he'll put up Cassius Winston-type numbers, it’s not unreasonable to think he'll break out with a career year. John Peterson, Associated Press
Franz Wagner, Michigan: The German wing closed out his first year on a tear and was playing as well as anyone in the conference before the postseason was canceled. During Big Ten play, he led all freshmen in scoring (13 points) and shot an efficient 62.2% on 2-point shots, which was the third-best mark in the league. Wagner could be the driving force of Michigan’s offense and could put himself in the conversation to be an All-Big Ten first-team selection if he’s able to pick up where he left off. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Rocket Watts, Michigan State: Watts’ game started to take off down the stretch, which raised hope for what he can accomplish in 2020-21. Over the final month of the season, he emerged as one of the Spartans' top two-way threats who could score in bunches (21 points at Illinois; 21 points vs. Iowa) and lock down defensively on the perimeter. With Cassius Winston no longer around to run the show, Watts will be counted to take over the offensive reins and be more than just a third guy. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa: The 6-foot-6 wing is coming off a solid sophomore year where he ranked in the top 15 in the Big Ten in scoring (14 points; ninth) and rebounding (6.1; 14th). Even though Wieskamp hit a shooting slump late, he showed how good he can be during the middle of the season with nine 18-point outings over a 15-game span. He opted to put his NBA pursuit on hold for another year and his return gives Iowa a backcourt filled with All-Big Ten potential. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Aaron Wiggins, Maryland: Wiggins, a 6-foot-6 wing, earned the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award after averaging 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds and spending half the season providing a spark off the bench. But with Anthony Cowan Jr. and Jalen Smith both gone, the Terrapins are going to need someone to step up in a major way. Fellow junior Eric Ayala and senior Darryl Morsell are both candidates, but Wiggins, a former top-50 recruit, appears to be the best bet. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Trevion Williams, Purdue: The Detroit Henry Ford Academy product led the Boilermakers in scoring (11.5 points) and rebounding (7.6) as a sophomore while playing only 21.5 minutes per game last season. His numbers were even better in conference play, where he averaged 13 points and 8.5 rebounds and posted six double-doubles. With big man Matt Haarms now at BYU, Williams will serve as the focal point and battering ram at the center of Purdue’s attack. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
    Karim Mane, a five-star combo guard from Montreal who had been recruited by Michigan State, has decided to remain in the NBA Draft, he told ESPN.

    "I want to thank all the schools that recruited me," the 6-foot-4 Mane told ESPN. "Today I'm blessed to let the world know that I decided to pursue my dreams and remain in the 2020 NBA Draft."

    MSU was one of Mane’s finalists along with Marquette, Memphis, DePaul and Pittsburgh.

    Mane declared for the draft in April but did not sign with an agent, leaving open the possibility of playing college basketball.

    Michigan State has two players in the 2020 recruiting class – 6-9 center Mady Sissoko of Mount Pleasant, Utah, and 6-3 guard AJ Hoggard of Huntington, W.Va. Both players are already enrolled at MSU.