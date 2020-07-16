Karim Mane, a five-star combo guard from Montreal who had been recruited by Michigan State, has decided to remain in the NBA Draft, he told ESPN.

Karim Mane (Photo: 247Sports)

"I want to thank all the schools that recruited me," the 6-foot-4 Mane told ESPN. "Today I'm blessed to let the world know that I decided to pursue my dreams and remain in the 2020 NBA Draft."

MSU was one of Mane’s finalists along with Marquette, Memphis, DePaul and Pittsburgh.

Mane declared for the draft in April but did not sign with an agent, leaving open the possibility of playing college basketball.

Michigan State has two players in the 2020 recruiting class – 6-9 center Mady Sissoko of Mount Pleasant, Utah, and 6-3 guard AJ Hoggard of Huntington, W.Va. Both players are already enrolled at MSU.