Michigan State announced temporary salary reductions for some athletic department employees on Thursday, including basketball coach Tom Izzo and football coach Mel Tucker.

The cuts will begin on Sept. 1 and will last for 12 months.

Tom Izzo (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Izzo and Tucker will see 7-percent salary reductions and MSU athletic director Bill Beekman will take a 10-percent cut.

Izzo’s base salary is $3.7 million and his total compensation package is $4.2 million for 2020, according to the USA Today coaches’ salary database.

Tucker’s contract as MSU’s new football coach includes a base salary of $3.8 million in a compensation package worth $5.5 million annually, according to MSU.

Beekman’s base salary is $750,000.

Other MSU athletic department employees will see these reductions during the same 12-month period:

►$500,000 or more salary – 7 percent

►$400,000 to $499,999 – 6 percent

►$300,000 to $399,999 – 5 percent

►$200,000 to $299,999 – 4 percent

►$150,000 to $199,999 – 2.25 percent

►$100,000 to $149,999 – 2 percent

