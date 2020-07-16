Posted!
Michigan State announced temporary salary reductions for some athletic department employees on Thursday, including basketball coach Tom Izzo and football coach Mel Tucker.
The cuts will begin on Sept. 1 and will last for 12 months.
Izzo and Tucker will see 7-percent salary reductions and MSU athletic director Bill Beekman will take a 10-percent cut.
Izzo’s base salary is $3.7 million and his total compensation package is $4.2 million for 2020, according to the USA Today coaches’ salary database.
Tucker’s contract as MSU’s new football coach includes a base salary of $3.8 million in a compensation package worth $5.5 million annually, according to MSU.
Beekman’s base salary is $750,000.
Other MSU athletic department employees will see these reductions during the same 12-month period:
►$500,000 or more salary – 7 percent
►$400,000 to $499,999 – 6 percent
►$300,000 to $399,999 – 5 percent
►$200,000 to $299,999 – 4 percent
►$150,000 to $199,999 – 2.25 percent
►$100,000 to $149,999 – 2 percent
