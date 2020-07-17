Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Three Michigan State athletes among 38 tested are positive for COVID-19
The Detroit News
Published 4:09 p.m. ET July 17, 2020
Three Michigan State student-athletes among 38 tested for COVID-19 on Monday were positive, the university announced Friday.
One had been quarantined, one had been in isolation and another was receiving their first test, MSU said. Three additional student-athletes will be required to quarantine for 14 days as they are roommates of the positive individuals.
MSU said 27 athletic department staff members were also tested on July 13 and there was one positive result. The staff member had no exposure to student-athletes, MSU said.
In total, MSU has tested 402 student-athletes (seven positive results) and 104 athletic staff members (one positive result) since the beginning of June.
