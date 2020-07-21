MSU football 2020 game-by-game predictions
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view game-by-game predictions for Michigan State's 2020 season, compiled by Detroit News contributor Eric Coughlin.
Go through the gallery to view game-by-game predictions for Michigan State's 2020 season, compiled by Detroit News contributor Eric Coughlin. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sept. 5, vs. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): If college football is played this early in the season, new coach Mel Tucker won’t have time to get comfortable before Big Ten play as Michigan State dives in on Week 1. Northwestern senior linebacker Paddy Fisher (pictured) will be challenged with keeping Michigan State running back Elijah Collins in check, and the 2018 Big Ten first-team performer is up to the challenge. Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey takes over at quarterback and is good enough to deal Tucker a loss in his first game. Prediction: Loss
Sept. 5, vs. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): If college football is played this early in the season, new coach Mel Tucker won’t have time to get comfortable before Big Ten play as Michigan State dives in on Week 1. Northwestern senior linebacker Paddy Fisher (pictured) will be challenged with keeping Michigan State running back Elijah Collins in check, and the 2018 Big Ten first-team performer is up to the challenge. Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey takes over at quarterback and is good enough to deal Tucker a loss in his first game. Prediction: Loss Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 12, at BYU (7-6 in 2019): Eight BYU offensive linemen have starting experience, and coach Kalani Sitake has many versatile parts on defense, but the quarterback situation is a battle between Zach Wilson (pictured), Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney. Wilson has almost 4,000 career throwing yards at BYU, but threw nine interceptions last season, Hall is a sophomore that only had 46 attempts in 2019 and Romney is also a relatively inexperienced sophomore. It will be close, but Michigan State has enough to win this one, even on the road. Prediction: Win
Sept. 12, at BYU (7-6 in 2019): Eight BYU offensive linemen have starting experience, and coach Kalani Sitake has many versatile parts on defense, but the quarterback situation is a battle between Zach Wilson (pictured), Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney. Wilson has almost 4,000 career throwing yards at BYU, but threw nine interceptions last season, Hall is a sophomore that only had 46 attempts in 2019 and Romney is also a relatively inexperienced sophomore. It will be close, but Michigan State has enough to win this one, even on the road. Prediction: Win George Frey, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 19, vs. Toledo (6-6, 3-5 MAC in 2019): Coach Jason Candle (pictured) enters his fifth full season at Toledo having tripped on the high bar in 2018 and 2019 that he set in 2017, when Toledo won 11 games and a conference title. After a ton of turnover on the staff, Toledo will be better than it was last season, but nowhere near challenging a Power Five team. Michigan State should have no problem in its most likely win of the season. Prediction: Win
Sept. 19, vs. Toledo (6-6, 3-5 MAC in 2019): Coach Jason Candle (pictured) enters his fifth full season at Toledo having tripped on the high bar in 2018 and 2019 that he set in 2017, when Toledo won 11 games and a conference title. After a ton of turnover on the staff, Toledo will be better than it was last season, but nowhere near challenging a Power Five team. Michigan State should have no problem in its most likely win of the season. Prediction: Win Duane Burleson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 26, vs. Miami (Florida) (6-7, 4-4 ACC in 2019): This will mark the fifth time Michigan State has met Miami in football, all Miami wins, and the first meeting since 1989 when Michigan State, coached by George Perles, lost by six points in East Lansing. The 2020 version of this matchup will be close, too. Miami transfer quarterback D’Eriq King is getting first-round NFL Draft buzz after plenty of success at Houston, but Spartan Stadium will be rocking for this one. Prediction: Win
Sept. 26, vs. Miami (Florida) (6-7, 4-4 ACC in 2019): This will mark the fifth time Michigan State has met Miami in football, all Miami wins, and the first meeting since 1989 when Michigan State, coached by George Perles, lost by six points in East Lansing. The 2020 version of this matchup will be close, too. Miami transfer quarterback D’Eriq King is getting first-round NFL Draft buzz after plenty of success at Houston, but Spartan Stadium will be rocking for this one. Prediction: Win Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 3, at Iowa (10-3, 6-3 Big Ten in 2019): Coach Kirk Ferentz will be breaking in a new quarterback, so Iowa probably won’t look as good as the 2019 squad led by Nate Stanley, but Kinnick Stadium can be a difficult place to find a win. Michigan State’s defense will be tested by one of the best receiving corps in the Big Ten, including senior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (pictured), who had 722 receiving yards last season. Iowa is replacing a lot on defense, but it has enough returning to bottle up Michigan State’s offense. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 3, at Iowa (10-3, 6-3 Big Ten in 2019): Coach Kirk Ferentz will be breaking in a new quarterback, so Iowa probably won’t look as good as the 2019 squad led by Nate Stanley, but Kinnick Stadium can be a difficult place to find a win. Michigan State’s defense will be tested by one of the best receiving corps in the Big Ten, including senior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (pictured), who had 722 receiving yards last season. Iowa is replacing a lot on defense, but it has enough returning to bottle up Michigan State’s offense. Prediction: Loss Orlando Ramirez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 10, vs. Michigan 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten in 2019: Nick Saban is the only Michigan State coach to win the Paul Bunyan Trophy on his first try, a bad omen for Tucker, but expect Michigan State senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons to be particularly motivated for this game. Simmons starred at Ann Arbor Pioneer in high school, right across the street from Michigan Stadium, then committed to play football at Ohio State, decommitted from Urban Meyer, and has now become a star at Michigan State. Tucker will need more than a big game out of only Simmons, though. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 10, vs. Michigan 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten in 2019: Nick Saban is the only Michigan State coach to win the Paul Bunyan Trophy on his first try, a bad omen for Tucker, but expect Michigan State senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons to be particularly motivated for this game. Simmons starred at Ann Arbor Pioneer in high school, right across the street from Michigan Stadium, then committed to play football at Ohio State, decommitted from Urban Meyer, and has now become a star at Michigan State. Tucker will need more than a big game out of only Simmons, though. Prediction: Loss John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oct. 17, vs. Ohio State (13-1, 9-0 Big Ten in 2019): Barring an injury, Ohio State probably will waltz into East Lansing with a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback. Junior Justin Fields (pictured) was a finalist for the trophy last season after racking up 3,273 passing yards and 51 total touchdowns. With another season of experience, Fields seems primed for an even bigger year in 2020 and will be too much for Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten to overcome. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 17, vs. Ohio State (13-1, 9-0 Big Ten in 2019): Barring an injury, Ohio State probably will waltz into East Lansing with a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback. Junior Justin Fields (pictured) was a finalist for the trophy last season after racking up 3,273 passing yards and 51 total touchdowns. With another season of experience, Fields seems primed for an even bigger year in 2020 and will be too much for Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten to overcome. Prediction: Loss David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Oct. 24, at Indiana (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten in 2019): Indiana features a pair of standouts, one on each side of the ball. Junior running back Stevie Scott was a second-team All-Big Ten performer last season and defensive back Tiawan Mullen (pictured) led the Big Ten with 13 pass breakups, including a career-high four at Michigan State. Especially in Bloomington, Indiana has the edge in this one. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 24, at Indiana (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten in 2019): Indiana features a pair of standouts, one on each side of the ball. Junior running back Stevie Scott was a second-team All-Big Ten performer last season and defensive back Tiawan Mullen (pictured) led the Big Ten with 13 pass breakups, including a career-high four at Michigan State. Especially in Bloomington, Indiana has the edge in this one. Prediction: Loss Al Goldis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 31, vs. Minnesota (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Coach P.J. Fleck hired a new offensive coordinator at Minnesota this offseason, Mike Sanford Jr., and Sanford has a lot to work with, especially in the passing game. Quarterback Tanner Morgan (right) threw 30 touchdowns and only seven interceptions last season while wide receiver Rashod Bateman (left) reeled in 60 catches for 1,219 yards and 11 scores. Minnesota is too high-powered on offense for Michigan State to overcome. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 31, vs. Minnesota (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Coach P.J. Fleck hired a new offensive coordinator at Minnesota this offseason, Mike Sanford Jr., and Sanford has a lot to work with, especially in the passing game. Quarterback Tanner Morgan (right) threw 30 touchdowns and only seven interceptions last season while wide receiver Rashod Bateman (left) reeled in 60 catches for 1,219 yards and 11 scores. Minnesota is too high-powered on offense for Michigan State to overcome. Prediction: Loss Paul Beaty, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 14, at Penn State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Michigan State is replacing roughly eight defenders from last season’s squad, including two linebackers and a safety, the two position groups most responsible for covering tight ends. That could play a big factor against Penn State, which has one of the most complete tight ends in the country, Pat Freiermuth (pictured), who turned down a shot at the NFL for at least one more season in Happy Valley. Freiermuth had five catches for 60 yards and a whopping three touchdowns in East Lansing last season. Prediction: Loss
Nov. 14, at Penn State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019): Michigan State is replacing roughly eight defenders from last season’s squad, including two linebackers and a safety, the two position groups most responsible for covering tight ends. That could play a big factor against Penn State, which has one of the most complete tight ends in the country, Pat Freiermuth (pictured), who turned down a shot at the NFL for at least one more season in Happy Valley. Freiermuth had five catches for 60 yards and a whopping three touchdowns in East Lansing last season. Prediction: Loss Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nov. 21, vs. Rutgers 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten in 2019: Finally done with the brutal middle portion of its schedule, Michigan State will be happy to blow off some steam at home against Rutgers in late November. Even with substantial improvement from last season, Rutgers will still struggle on the road in the Big Ten East. Transfer defensive tackles Mike Dwumfour (Michigan) and Malik Barrow (Ohio State and UCF) will help shore things up in the middle, and captain Tyreek Maddox-Williams is a decent linebacker, but Rutgers will have very little chance of a win in East Lansing. Prediction: Win
Nov. 21, vs. Rutgers 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten in 2019: Finally done with the brutal middle portion of its schedule, Michigan State will be happy to blow off some steam at home against Rutgers in late November. Even with substantial improvement from last season, Rutgers will still struggle on the road in the Big Ten East. Transfer defensive tackles Mike Dwumfour (Michigan) and Malik Barrow (Ohio State and UCF) will help shore things up in the middle, and captain Tyreek Maddox-Williams is a decent linebacker, but Rutgers will have very little chance of a win in East Lansing. Prediction: Win Barry Reeger, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 28, at Maryland (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): Playing in College Park means this one will be close. Michigan State will have to control Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus (pictured). When these teams met in 2019, Demus was able to get loose for 96 receiving yards and a touchdown, but the Spartans still won, and probably will in 2020, too. Prediction: Win. Michigan State’s final regular-season record prediction: 5-7 overall, 2-7 Big Ten
Nov. 28, at Maryland (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten in 2019): Playing in College Park means this one will be close. Michigan State will have to control Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus (pictured). When these teams met in 2019, Demus was able to get loose for 96 receiving yards and a touchdown, but the Spartans still won, and probably will in 2020, too. Prediction: Win. Michigan State’s final regular-season record prediction: 5-7 overall, 2-7 Big Ten Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Everything is headed in the right direction.

    Players and coaches are on campus, workouts have begun and footballs are sailing through the air.

    Whether any of that continues — by the time preseason camp is officially set to begin in early August or by September when the regular season, albeit a shortened one, is supposed to begin — is anybody’s guess.

    For now, though, Mel Tucker and his staff are at least getting a few hours a week with their team, hours the first-year coach and his assistants missed out on when spring practice as wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And if camp commences in roughly two weeks, the real work will begin.

    And while things could change dramatically — there’s still no definitive schedule since the Big Ten revealed it would play only conference games — the Spartans continue the process of preparing for another season.

    When that does happen, there will be plenty of story lines to follow for a team that has posted back-to-back 7-6 seasons and hasn’t truly been in the hunt for the Big Ten East title since 2017. From quarterback to cornerback, Michigan State has questions to be answered, and it will all be happening with a coaching staff that features plenty of new faces, including a completely new group on the offensive side of the ball.

    Regardless of when the next season kicks off, here are some of the key story lines to follow as the Spartans head into the 2020 season.

    Replacing Lewerke

    The most obvious hole to fill is at quarterback. After three years as a starter, Brian Lewerke closed his career with a win in the Pinstripe Bowl, throwing for 320 yards and surpassing Connor Cook with the most total yards in program history at 9,548. However, Lewerke never really capitalized following a promising sophomore season, battling arm injuries as a junior and suffering with a stagnant offense as a senior.

    Who steps in is anyone’s guess at this point. Rising junior Rocky Lombardi is the only quarterback on the roster with any real experience but hasn’t exactly lit things up in his three starts and 16 appearances. It appears to have left the door open for sophomore Theo Day, who saw only a handful of snaps last season, and redshirt freshman Payton Thorne. Both should get every opportunity to win the starting job while incoming freshman Noah Kim shouldn’t be ruled out considering the fact the race appears to be wide open.

    Receivers should catch on

    Whoever does win the quarterback job will have his share of weapons, but many of those on the outside still have shown mostly flashes. With veteran receivers Cody White and Darrell Stewart off to the NFL, playing time is up for grabs, and those vying for that time have the makings of a fairly talented group.

    Leading the way is Jalen Nailor, who played in just four games last season because of injury and remains a sophomore in terms of eligibility. He’s an electric slot receiver with game-breaking speed that has yet to make it through a full season. However, if he remains healthy, he could be a difference maker. Two other intriguing potential starters include sophomores Tre Mosley and Jayden Reed. Mosley played in the final six games last season, catching 21 passes for 216 yards, including eight grabs in the win over Maryland. Reed is eligible after sitting out a transfer year after coming over from Western Michigan, where he was a freshman All-American.

    Also, expect senior Laress Nelson and junior C.J. Hayes to be in the rotation, while it’s worth keeping an eye on redshirt freshmen Tre’Von Morgan and Cade McDonald. Morgan missed all of last season with an injury while McDonald, a walk-on, was high school teammates with Thorne and Reed.

    Young trio could anchor O-line

    The Spartans have had their struggles along the offensive line ever since reaching the College Football Playoff in 2015. Since then, injuries and inconsistency have plagued the offense, but some young talent began to show itself last season and it could be a sign of brighter days ahead. J.D. Duplain stood out, starting five of 10 games at left guard as a true freshman while Nick Samac, also a true freshman, started four of seven games at center. Add in left tackle Devontae Dobbs, who played in four games and enters 2020 as a redshirt freshman, and the Spartans have a solid young core up front.

    Who fills in around the young trio is still up for grabs, but expect Kevin Jarvis to have a big role. After playing guard his first two seasons, Jarvis moved to left tackle last year, but missed all but three games because of injury, allowing him to take a redshirt season. He has versatility, which helps the rotation, as well as plenty of experience. Senior right guard Jordan Reid has been as solid as anyone up front while depth will likely come from a large group of veterans, led by fifth-year seniors Matt Allen and Luke Campbell as well as redshirt juniors AJ Arcuri, Blake Bueter and Matt Carrick.

    Opportunity knocks on defense

    Even through some of the ups and downs the Spartans endured over the last few years, the defense remained among the best in the nation. That run ended last season and entering 2020, only a handful of starters are back, led by defensive end Jacub Panasiuk, linebacker Antjuan Simmons and safety Xavier Henderson. That leaves plenty of opportunity for players to step in and become significant contributors.

    Young players to keep an eye on include redshirt freshman Michael Fletcher at defensive end and a host of linebackers led by sophomores Chase Kline and Jeslord Boateng, junior Noah Harvey and redshirt freshman Marcel Lewis. In the back end, the battle at corner could be fascinating with sophomore Julian Barnett moving over from offense to battle with the likes of sophomore Kalon Gervin, junior Shakur Brown as well as senior Dominique Long, who has shifted over from safety. It’s also worth watching true freshman Angelo Grose while seeing if third-year sophomores Davion Williams and Chris Jackson can get on the field.

    Safety is almost as tightly contested with Henderson a potential star joined by senior Tre Person, who also can play cornerback. Sophomore Michael Dowell and redshirt freshman Tate Hallock will be in the mix, as should incoming freshman Darius Snow.

    Tucker takes over

    As compelling as some of the position battles likely will be, the overall transition of the program from Mark Dantonio to Tucker will draw the most attention. Dantonio took Michigan State to new levels, winning three Big Ten titles, getting the Spartans back to the Rose Bowl and making a playoff appearance. Even after some disappointments over the past few years, those are tough shoes to fill for Tucker, a coach with one season under his belt running a program. He’s done well to keep some continuity, retaining defensive assistants Mike Tressel and Ron Burton, as well as bringing back Harlon Barnett, but there are plenty of new faces.

    With those new faces likely comes a new style and a different identity. Dantonio was defense first, and it should be noted that Tucker’s career has been mostly spent on defense. But plenty of attention will be placed on the offense where big changes were needed. Ultimately, Tucker, like any coach, is judged on wins and losses. It’s hard to predict those things early in his first preseason camp, but the steps toward keeping Michigan State in the Big Ten hunt on a regular basis are beginning now. Time will tell if it’s all moving the right direction.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE