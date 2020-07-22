The Michigan State football program announced it has placed workouts on "pause" because one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the athletic department announced Wednesday night.

(Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)

"As Michigan State football prepared for the beginning of the 20-hour week, during which student-athletes and staff would be in larger groups than they had been during voluntary workouts or the eight-hour weeks," the statement read, "it conducted surveillance COVID-19 testing on all staff members over the weekend, and previously scheduled surveillance COVID-19 testing on student-athletes Wednesday afternoon.

"Late Wednesday afternoon, after testing on student-athletes had been completed, one staff member received a positive result. Michigan State football will pause workouts and will not begin its 20-hour weeks until it receives the complete results from all surveillance testing."

