Michigan State football pauses workouts after staff member's positive COVID-19 test
The Detroit News
Published 9:12 p.m. ET July 22, 2020 | Updated 9:20 p.m. ET July 22, 2020
The Michigan State football program announced it has placed workouts on "pause" because one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the athletic department announced Wednesday night.
"As Michigan State football prepared for the beginning of the 20-hour week, during which student-athletes and staff would be in larger groups than they had been during voluntary workouts or the eight-hour weeks," the statement read, "it conducted surveillance COVID-19 testing on all staff members over the weekend, and previously scheduled surveillance COVID-19 testing on student-athletes Wednesday afternoon.
"Late Wednesday afternoon, after testing on student-athletes had been completed, one staff member received a positive result. Michigan State football will pause workouts and will not begin its 20-hour weeks until it receives the complete results from all surveillance testing."
This is a developing story. Check back at detroitnews.com for more updates.
