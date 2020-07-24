Two days after Michigan State’s football program paused workouts, the entire program entered a 14-day quarantine and isolation Friday after a second staff member tested positive for COVID-19

The university made the announcement Friday afternoon following surveillance testing on Wednesday that revealed the first positive test for a staff member.

Buy Photo MSU has shut down its football workouts. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

The results delivered Friday also included another positive test for a student athlete.

“Based on early results from COVID-19 testing conducted over the last week on football staff and student-athletes, which included a second staff member and one student-athlete testing positive on Thursday, all members of the football team will quarantine or isolate, while awaiting completion of a 14-day quarantine,” a statement issued by Michigan State read. “As part of the athletic department’s return to campus policy, student-athletes quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19.

"The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes. Surveillance testing of student-athletes was completed on Wednesday, July 22 as previously planned, and will be repeated prior to their clearance to return to workouts.”

Michigan State football players began arriving on campus June 15 for voluntary workouts.

At that time, members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams were also permitted to return.

More: Matured from mistakes, Ex-Michigan State receiver Hunter Rison chases next opportunity

Testing continued as teams went through voluntary workouts and 8-hour weeks, and as of the end of last week, Michigan State athletics reported at total of eight positive tests. There had been a total of 402 tests on student-athletes, with seven positive results. Since June 15, there had been 104 tests on staff members, with one positive result. Prior to student-athletes returning to campus, an additional 15 to 20 members of MSU’s medical and athletic training staff were tested in order to prepare for the student-athletes. All of those tests were negative.

On July 8, Ohio State paused workouts in football and six other sports but did not release the number of positive tests. The school resumed workouts six days later.

Teams around the country and slowly attempting to prepare for a season that is far from a guarantee. At the least, the Big Ten season will look different than originally planned.

On July 9, the Big Ten announced it would play only conference games if a season was played with reports that it would include a 10-game season. Since then, the Pac-12 has made a similar move while the SEC, ACC and Big 12 — the other members of the Power Five — are said to be considering their options, including the idea of a “plus-one” schedule where they play their eight conference games and one non-conference game.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau