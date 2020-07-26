Hunter Rison is back in the state of Michigan.

The former Michigan State receiver, who played just one season with the Spartans, announced Sunday night he will play football at Division II Grand Valley State University in Allendale.

"Ready to work," Rison tweeted. "Committed!"

Former Michigan State receiver Hunter Rison says he'll play next season at Grand Valley State University. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Grand Valley will be the former Ann Arbor Skyline star's fourth school in what he described last week to The Detroit News as a journey of "trials and tribulations."

Rison, the son of former Michigan State and NFL star Andre Rison, caught 19 passes for 224 yards as a true freshman for the Spartans in 2017, but transferred after that season to Kansas State. His father said at the time that his son did not fit in the offense and that he should have been playing more, though the younger Rison called "an honor and privilege to put on the green and white and be a part of such an amazing season,” in announcing his departure.

Rison sat out the 2018 season per transfer rules, but did not play a down for the Wildcats. In mid-April of 2019, Rison was arrested after striking a female acquaintance with an open hand. He was suspended and by June 2019 had transferred to Fullerton College, a junior college in California. In July of 2019, he pleaded guilty to the battery charge.

I will be attending Grand Valley State University. Ready to work. Committed! @gvsufootballpic.twitter.com/wdvKDYYxOP — Hunter (@hunterrise_) July 27, 2020

At Fullerton last season, Rison had 36 receptions for 604 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games.

Rison has two seasons of eligibility remaining, and joins a Grand Valley team that went 8-3 last season, including 5-3 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.