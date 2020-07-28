Michigan State has made several huge splashes on the recruiting trail this summer.

The Spartans made another big one on Tuesday when they received a commitment from Enoch Boakye, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound big man from Mississauga, Ontario, who is one of the top centers in the 2022 class.

Boakye is rated a five-star prospect by 247Sports and is ranked as the No. 18 overall recruit and third-best center in 2022. He’s rated a four-star recruit by Rivals, but isn’t ranked by the recruiting site since he plays in Canada and not in the United States.

Enoch Boakye (Photo: FIBA)

Boakye held offers from Arizona, Gonzaga, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, UCLA and West Virginia, among others. He whittled his list down to Gonzaga, Michigan State and Texas Tech before making his college decision.

There’s a possibility Boakye could reclassify to the 2021 class. According to his high school coach, George Harris Prep’s George Aramide, Boakye might have enough credits to graduate early but the plan is to remain in the 2022 class for now.

More: MSU target Enoch Boakye could bring 'underdog' mentality to Spartans

Aramide added Boakye has his sights set on playing in college instead of bypassing it to pursue a professional route.

“He wants to go to college and prove that he's one of the best,” Aramide told The Detroit News. “I think he feels like college would be a great platform to show the world that he is probably one of the best bigs in the United States.”

Boakye’s announcement marks Michigan State’s third commitment from a five-star recruit in the past month. He joins Ypsilanti phenom Emoni Bates, who is widely considered the top-rated player in the nation, in the 2022 class. The Spartans also landed a pledge from Max Christie, a top-15 prospect and the top-ranked shooting guard in the 2021 class.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins