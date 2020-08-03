Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
7 Michigan State student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 out of 127 tested
The Detroit News
Published 5:58 p.m. ET Aug. 3, 2020 | Updated 6:04 p.m. ET Aug. 3, 2020
Seven Michigan State student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19, out of 127 tested July 30-31, the university's athletic department said in a statement Monday.
Fifty staff members also were tested as well, with all results coming back negative.
MSU athletics says the seven student-athletes are in quarantine, and will continue to have daily check-ins with athletic training staff while in isolation, with additional services available by medical and administrative staff.
The football team is isolating while under a 14-day quarantine that started July 22 and is scheduled to run through Aug. 4.
Since the start of June, MSU athletics has conducted 651 tests on student-athletes, with 30 positive results. More than 150 tests have been conducted on staff members both on and off-campus, with five positive results.
