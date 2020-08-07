Michigan State opened preseason camp on Friday but it did so without one of its most experienced offensive lineman.

Senior Jordan Reid, who has started 27 of 39 career games at right tackle, announced he was opting out of the 2020 season over concerns surrounding COVID-19 and will return in 2021 for his fifth season.

Jordan Reid (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

“After thoughtful talks with my family, coaching staff and academic advisors I have decided to opt out of the 2020 football season,” Reid said in a post on Twitter. “I will be graduating in December with my undergrad and plan on coming back to MSU for my 5th year. Due to all of he uncertainty in regards to COVID-19 and personal family experiences, I feel this is the best choice for me during these tough times.”

Reid becomes the second Michigan State player to opt out of the season, joining senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk, who also announced this week that he would take a redshirt year and return for his fifth season in 2021.

On Thursday when coach Mel Tucker was asked about his reaction to Panasiuk’s decision, he offered his support and said there were others on the team considering a similar move.

“That's their individual decision, and whatever they decide to do, we're gonna support them,” Tucker said. “One thing that we've been able to establish within a short period of time here is we've been able to establish a certain amount of trust. Our communication -- player to coach and coach to player -- has been very good and it's grown. So we're able to have an open and honest dialogue.”